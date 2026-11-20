The Big Ten Conference hosts its first-ever volleyball tournament at Fishers Event Center. Nebraska and Indiana advance to the quarterfinals with seeds determined by regular-season performance.

The Big Ten Conference officially launched its inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Tournament this weekend, marking a historic shift for the organization and its member institutions. The event takes place at the Fishers Event Center, the home venue for Major League Volleyball's Indy Ignite, in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers. Fifteen of the conference's top teams have descended upon the venue to compete for the new championship title, which will culminate in a prime-time championship showdown broadcast on FOX on November 25.

Quarterfinal Matchups and Seeds Determined

Nebraska entered the tournament as the Big Ten regular-season champion with a perfect 28-0 overall record and a 17-0 conference mark. As a result, the Huskers earned a double-bye through the first two rounds. They are now positioned to face either the eighth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers or the ninth-seeded UCLA Bruins in the quarterfinals. Nebraska aims to secure their fifth Big Ten tournament trophy within the last four seasons, requiring three victories over a compressed four-day schedule.

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Indiana holds a 16-10 overall record and a 9-8 conference standing. They are paired against Nebraska pending the outcome of the opposing bracket. UCLA also carries an 18-10 overall record and a 9-8 conference record into the postseason. The top 15 teams compete for the inaugural title in a format designed to reward regular-season success with rest and strategic advantages in the early tournament rounds.

Indiana Hoosiers Roster and Statistical Leaders

Indiana head coach Steve Aird guides a squad positioned for their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Head coach Steve Aird holds a career record of 138 wins and 132 losses, a .511 winning percentage. Indiana's success in the tournament hinges on key contributors like junior middle blocker Ella Boersema, who recorded 73 blocks and averages 2.40 kills per set on a .313 hitting percentage. Sophomore Victoria Gray, the first freshman since 2007 to record over 100 blocks in a season, sits third on the team with 60 blocks.

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Sophomore setter Teodora Krickovic anchors the offense as a member of the Serbia national team. Krickovic ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.52 assists per set and leads the Hoosiers with 38 aces. She earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and First Team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman in 2025. Senior opposite hitter Avry Tatum, an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention recipient, delayed her professional career for a fifth season at Indiana after court approval in September. Tatum posts over 3.09 kills per set.

Junior libero Hannah Leftridge leads Indiana with 232 digs, averaging 2.47 per set. Graduate transfer middle blocker Kiki Granberry, who joined the program over the offseason, leads the team with 109 blocks. Granberry's total is tied for third in the Big Ten. Graduate outside hitter Candela Alonso-Corcelles was an AVCA All-Region and First Team All-Big Ten selection before being drafted 11th overall in the Major League Volleyball Draft. Graduate middle blocker Madi Sell posted a career-high .395 hitting percentage with 88 kills and 74 blocks in 23 matches.

Regular Season Performance and Tournament Outlook

Indiana entered October 8 with a 10-3 record and a No. 15 national ranking, signaling a season with high potential. The Hoosiers faced a challenging finish, including a sweep by Nebraska at home. Following that loss, Indiana posted a 6-7 record. Victories included wins against No. 20 Washington, No. 25 Michigan State, and No. 13 Purdue. The team also suffered a close loss to No. 11 Oregon and a 3-1 defeat to unranked Michigan.

Sophomore outside hitter Jaidyn Jager remains a premier attacker in the Big Ten. Jager leads Indiana with 399.5 points and averages 3.64 kills per set. She earned Second Team and All-Freshman Team Big Ten honors in 2025. Her scoring output of 4.25 points per set ranks seventh overall in the conference. Nebraska must win three matches in four days to claim the inaugural title. Indiana will challenge for the championship by defeating the Huskers in the quarterfinals and advancing through subsequent rounds.