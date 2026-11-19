UCLA and Indiana have opportunities to clinch Big Ten championship game appearances. Here's how.

The final edition of the Big Ten title game is upon us, and the race for a clinch is just heating up. An undefeated UCLA Bruins team is cruising through the regular season, and a three-loss Oregon team is trying to find a way to sneak into the title match, but needs all kinds of help to do it.

Including from Indiana's next opponent, Washington. Which teams can make it to Indianapolis, and how do they get there? Can Bob Chesney lead the Bruins to their first-ever Big Ten title game? The Bruins have handled every opponent that’s come their way, and defeating the Wolverines in the Big House would seal the deal.

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If the Bruins clinch, this would mark its first-ever Big Ten title match appearance since joining the conference, and its first conference title match since the 2012 season. Curt Cignetti led the Hoosiers to its first-ever Big Ten title victory with a 13-10 win over No. 2 Ohio State. The Hoosiers are seeking a back-to-back Big Ten title run as they sit 9-1 overall in Curt Cignetti’s third season as head coach.

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Despite the quarterback concerns in recent weeks, Indiana has key wins against Ohio State and USC that set them up for another Big Ten title appearance. Projecting The 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Going Into Week 12How The 24-Team CFP Could Change College Football's Coaching CarouselProjecting The 12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Going Into Week 12FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.