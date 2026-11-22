The Big Ten Conference issued suspensions to nine hockey players after a massive bench-clearing brawl during Michigan's win over Michigan State in Ann Arbor.

The Big Ten Conference officially announced the suspension of nine hockey players on Saturday, confirming penalties for a chaotic third-period brawl that erupted during the Michigan Wolverines' 5-1 victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Friday night. The severe disciplinary action was taken after officials ejected three players from each team at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, marking one of the most contentious moments in the recent history of this in-state rivalry.

The trouble began when Michigan State defenseman Sean Barnhill checked Michigan forward Nick Moldenhauer from behind while the Wolverines held a commanding 5-1 lead in the third period. After the initial shove, officials sent Barnhill along with teammates Matthew Lahey and Shane Vansaghi to the penalty box, but the situation escalated rapidly when Spartans defenseman Patrick Geary confronted players near the Michigan bench.

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Once Lahey and Vansaghi exited the penalty box, the altercation intensified as Michigan's Aidan Park and Adam Valentini left the bench to join the fray. Officials ejected three players from each team during the chaos, and the two squads accumulated a staggering 126 penalty minutes in the third period alone, compared to just 10 minutes in the first two periods combined. The sheer volume of infractions highlighted the intensity of the confrontation.

Big Ten officials ruled that Barnhill, Geary, Lahey, and Vansaghi each received two-game suspensions for their roles in the disturbance. The Spartan defenders were ruled out of Saturday's rematch at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing and will also miss Michigan State's December 3 game against Ohio State. These suspensions highlight the league's zero-tolerance approach to bench-clearing incidents during conference play.

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On the Michigan side, Nic Sima, Valentini, and Jack Nesbitt received two-game suspensions each, sidelining them for the rematch and the Wolverines' November 27 home game against Ferris State. Park received a one-game suspension for leaving the bench, while defenseman Henry Mews got one game for head-butting a Michigan State player during the chaos. The suspensions ensure several key contributors will miss crucial upcoming fixtures.

Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale stated after the game that players on both sides were acting to defend their teammates during the confrontation. He credited the officials with eventually getting the game back under control, according to reports from the Lansing State Journal. His comments reflect the intense emotions often present during rivalries between these two Michigan-based programs, where loyalty to teammates often overrides adherence to strict discipline.

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato pointed to the confrontation near his bench as the catalyst for the escalation. He expressed pride in how his players stood up for one another during the incident, specifically referencing the protection of his goaltender. Naurato noted that anyone who comes around Jack Ivankovic is not welcome, underscoring the protective culture within the Wolverines' locker room when players feel threatened near the team bench area.

Despite the late-night drama, Michigan improved to 11-1 overall with the victory. The Wolverines topped the scoring with goals from a rebound in the first period by J.P. Hurlbert, who made it 2-0, and further scores from Asher Barnett in the second period. Jayden Perron and Cole McKinney added goals in the third to secure the 5-1 final score before the fight broke out.

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Michigan State fell to 6-4-1 and remained winless in Big Ten play through three conference games, despite matching the Wolverines with 38 shots on goal. Goaltender Jack Ivankovic finished with 37 saves to protect the lead. Michael Hage and Drew Schock were eligible for the rematch after their game disqualifications were overturned on review, providing a slight boost for the Spartans' roster availability.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the physical nature of college hockey rivalries, particularly within the Big Ten Conference. With several key players now serving suspensions, both teams must adjust their lineups for the immediate future. The Wolverines will look to maintain their top ranking, while the Spartans will aim to break their winless conference streak despite missing several defensive stalwarts.

As the season progresses, the focus will shift to how these teams adapt to the roster changes imposed by the conference. The physicality displayed in Ann Arbor suggests that subsequent matchups between these rivals could remain heated, requiring heightened vigilance from officials and coaches alike to prevent further escalations. The Big Ten's swift action reinforces the standards expected of all member institutions.