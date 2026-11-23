Analyze how the Big Ten race is shaping up with key matchups for Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon as conference standings shift heading into the final weeks of the college football season.

As of November 21, 2026, the landscape of the Big Ten Conference has shifted dramatically, altering the trajectory of several high-profile college football programs. The No. 18 Southern California Trojans, led by head coach Lincoln Riley, have improved their record to 8-3 following a series of strategic victories. However, their path to the Big Ten Championship Game remains obstructed by the performances of their conference rivals. The Trojans' playoff aspirations were revived after key opponents suffered losses, yet the margin for error in the conference has narrowed significantly.

Ohio State Faces Rivalry Test

The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to host the Michigan Wolverines in a critical matchup that could define their season. Ohio State currently holds a 7-4 record and has been eliminated from the playoff picture due to their recent loss. The Wolverines, who finished at 6-5, do not have a chance to reach the Big Ten Championship or the postseason, but they remain a formidable defensive force. Michigan's defense ranks among the nation's best, allowing just 17.5 points per game and 278.3 yards per contest.

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The Buckeyes will rely on true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey to manage the offense against a disciplined Michigan defense. Fahey must navigate a challenging pass rush while utilizing talented receivers like Jeremiah Smith and Bo Jackson to generate scoring opportunities. Head coach Ryan Day must orchestrate a game plan that protects his inexperienced quarterback and limits turnovers. A victory here would salvage parts of the season, but the Buckeyes face an uphill battle against a unit that allows only 4.3 yards per play and 103.5 rushing yards per game.

Indiana and Oregon Maintain Momentum

Indiana and Oregon are navigating their respective challenges with distinct strategies. The Indiana Hoosiers, defending champions with an 8-3 record, will face the 3-8 Purdue Boilermakers in a home contest. Despite their winning record, the Hoosiers have shown vulnerabilities, particularly following an overtime loss to the Washington Huskies. Head coach Curt Cignetti has faced scrutiny from the selection committee, but the team remains a strong contender in the conference race.

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Indiana's offensive potential hinges on the effectiveness of their running game against a Purdue defense that has struggled significantly. The Boilermakers allow an average of 209.8 rushing yards and 34.2 points per game, ranking near the bottom of the conference in these categories. With quarterback options Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson available, the Hoosiers aim to exploit Purdue's weaknesses. However, Purdue has shown resilience by defeating Minnesota and Illinois, adding uncertainty to the matchup.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Ducks, under head coach Dan Lanning, have surged with a four-game winning streak. The Ducks have outscored their opponents 151-68 during this run, averaging 431.3 total yards of offense per game. They are scheduled to face the Washington Huskies, who recently upset Indiana. Washington's offense has struggled, averaging only 3.5 yards per rush and converting just 33.33 percent of third-down attempts. Oregon's defense, allowing 338.8 yards per game, must contain Washington's explosive plays while maintaining their own offensive efficiency.

Defensive Battles Define Conference Race

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers are engaged in a defensive-oriented contest that highlights the physical nature of the Big Ten. Iowa, led by Hank Brown, averages 28.4 points per game but boasts a defense that allows just 12 points per contest. This unit will test a Nebraska squad that has competed well despite losing key games. The Cornhuskers, under Matt Rhule, allow 16.1 points per game and possess a strong secondary that limits passing yards to 185 per contest.

This matchup between Iowa and Nebraska exemplifies the tactical battles shaping the conference standings. With both teams emphasizing defensive stability, the outcome may depend on minimal errors and strong special teams play. As the season progresses, these defensive clashes will determine seeding and playoff positioning for the top teams in the Big Ten Conference.