UCLA and Indiana overtime losses mark historic Big Ten struggles. Meanwhile, SEC teams dominate. See how rankings and CFP hopes shift for Ohio State, Kentucky, and more.

Saturday marked a historic and tumultuous turning point for college football conferences as UCLA and Indiana suffered overtime defeats, creating a scenario unseen since the Football Bowl Subdivision instituted overtime rules in 1996. This event represents the initial occasion where multiple Associated Press top-10 teams lost in overtime on the same day. The coincidence is particularly significant because both defeated programs belong to the Big Ten, a conference previously defined by dominance and recent national championships.

The simultaneous losses of the Big Ten's two perceived best teams underscore a severe lack of conference dominance this season. Until this specific weekend, UCLA and Indiana held the title of the league's premier squads. Their failures have effectively completed what analysts are describing as the Circle of Parity, or alternatively, the Circle of Suck. This collapse was further exacerbated by Michigan's upset victory over UCLA, signaling that no single program currently holds a stranglehold on the conference hierarchy.

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In stark contrast to the Big Ten's struggles, the Southeastern Conference demonstrated overwhelming strength as all four ranked SEC teams remained undefeated during the same period. This performance suggests that the SEC is well-positioned to secure more slots in the College Football Playoff than the Big Ten. The conference also appears poised to gain crucial extra chances to claim its first national title since 2022, highlighting a significant shift in the power balance of college football.

Ohio State's recent performance has raised serious questions about the Buckeyes' playoff viability. Receiver Jeremiah Smith, who scored a 67-yard touchdown against Nebraska, has now found the end zone in eight consecutive games. This streak ties for the second-longest in school history, trailing only Terry Glenn's nine-game streak from 1995. However, Ohio State's collapse against Nebraska makes them the first top-25 team to lose to the Cornhuskers since 2016, casting doubt on their future in the playoff bracket.

Kentucky's playoff hopes have been dashed by a three-game losing streak that has severely limited their offensive output. The Wildcats, who previously ranked as high as No. 6, have failed to score more than 14 points in any game since October 24. Their recent losses have resulted in an 83-34 points deficit, ending their dream of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

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Boise State remains a competitive force in the Group of Six, sitting just one win away from becoming the first team in that conference tier to earn two College Football Playoff invitations. Meanwhile, Houston's Keisean Henderson secured his first career start and win, throwing for 268 yards. In the Pac-12, Arizona's Noah Fifita continues to perform strongly despite the team's three losses to top-ranked Big 12 opponents.

The broader context of these losses highlights a chaotic landscape for the Big Ten. Indiana had previously built an impressive 29-0 record against unranked opponents and held unbroken streaks of 33-0 when tied or leading at halftime. That perfection ended in the overtime loss to Washington, which also put their CFP chances in serious doubt. They now find themselves level with Oregon and Iowa in the standings.

The Big Ten's struggles are even more pronounced when viewed against the success of other conferences. While the Big Ten stumbled, the SEC continued its relentless march. Florida fought back from a halftime deficit to earn their seventh victory, bolstering the argument for conference depth. Jadan Baugh recorded 16 rushing touchdowns, the most by a Florida running back in a single season since 2000.

Similarly, Oklahoma and Missouri both contributed to the SEC's strong narrative. The Sooners have won three in a row, with quarterback John Mateer becoming the first Oklahoma signal-caller since Caleb Williams in 2021 to post significant passing and rushing numbers in a single game. Missouri forced four turnovers against Kentucky, with Austin Simmons completing 77.3% of his passes for four touchdowns.

Looking at individual performances across the country, the week was defined by both historic achievements and shocking upsets. Texas Tech secured a crucial road win at Baylor, putting them just one victory away from defending their Big 12 championship. Tommy Castellanos and his running back partners rushed for over 90 yards each, showcasing the offensive firepower that could secure a CFP spot without needing a conference title win.

In the ACC, Wake Forest clinched a spot in the championship game, drawing comparisons to the 2024 Indiana Hoosiers due to their high-powered offense. Over their last five games, the Demon Deacons averaged 53.6 points per game while allowing just 10 points. Miami also clinched their ACC berth, though quarterback Darian Mensah saw his 28-game touchdown pass streak end against Virginia Tech.

Utah stands as the only undefeated team left in the entire country, yet they are not the favorite to win the national title. They clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game behind the dual-threat capabilities of quarterback Devon Dampier, who became the first player in Big 12 history to throw for two touchdowns and rush for two more in three straight games.

Defensive dominance was also on full display. Tennessee recorded eight sacks against LSU, marking the team's most sacks in a single game since tracking began in 2005. Notre Dame continued their stingy defensive showing against SMU, with quarterback CJ Carr throwing for 312 yards and maintaining an eight-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio.

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Georgia continued their dominant run by clinching an SEC championship spot. They held their opponent to single digits for the fourth time this season. This performance reinforces their status as the best team in the country, with Kirby Smart's squad looking virtually unbeatable heading into the postseason.

As the regular season winds down, the contrast between the Big Ten's unraveling and the SEC's consolidation of power is stark. The collapse of UCLA and Indiana was not just a pair of losses, but a structural shift in conference identity. The Big Ten, once a monolith of stability, now faces an open race with multiple contenders and no clear favorite.

The implications for the College Football Playoff are immediate and significant. With the Big Ten's top teams faltering, the SEC has opened a substantial gap. The conference's ability to keep all ranked teams undefeated while the Big Ten lost two top contenders suggests a clear path to multiple playoff bids. This dynamic will likely dictate the final selection committee decisions in December.

For the Big Ten, the season has transformed from a predictable contest into a wild card scenario. Teams like Oregon, Iowa, and Indiana are now jockeying for position in a conference where the margin for error has vanished. The historic nature of the overtime losses ensures that Week 12 will be remembered as the weekend the Big Ten's hierarchy collapsed.

Meanwhile, the rest of the college football landscape continues to evolve. Utah's undefeated status offers a unique narrative for the Big 12. Their ability to win games through defense and balanced offense presents a challenging prospect for the SEC and Big Ten champions. The playoff field is shaping up to be more competitive than initially predicted.

The individual records set this week will also figure prominently in future discussions. Jeremiah Smith's eight-game touchdown streak for Ohio State remains a remarkable feat, even as his team's playoff hopes dim. Similarly, Keisean Henderson's debut for Houston highlights the rising talent across the FBS, with true freshmen making significant impacts in critical games.

As the final weeks of the regular season approach, the focus shifts to securing conference championships and positioning for the playoff bracket. The SEC's dominance is clear, but the Big Ten's unpredictability offers plenty of drama. The coming weeks will determine whether the conference can stabilize or if the Circle of Suck will define their season.