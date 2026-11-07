Big Ten coach who had an abysmal record in the SEC thinks his team would be ranked in the SEC

Bret Bielema claims his 6-3 Illinois squad would be a top-15 team in the SEC, but his 11-29 record at Arkansas tells a very different story.

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" Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema, who went 11-29 against the SEC during his five-year run at Arkansas, thinks his current program would be ranked ... If it were in This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Also read Curt Cignetti alleges ESPN SEC bias after controversial College Football Playoff ranking reveal

TIM BRANDO JOINS DAN DAKICH ON 'DON'T @ ME' TO DISCUSS INDIANA COACH CURT CIGNETTI'S CFP 'BIAS' COMMENTSare coming off a 24-13 win over Nebraska Friday night, and sit at 6-3 as the regular season begins its final month. It's been a good year for Illinois up to this point. Credit where it's due, Bielema has the fellas playing well in 2026.

Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini speaks to the media during the 2026 Big Ten Football Media Days at Hilton Chicago on July 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. For some reason, though, the SEC continues to be on the brains of every Big Ten coach in America right now. Earlier this week, Curt Cignetti took a shot at the conference after the initial CFP rankings was overloaded with SEC teams.

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After last night's win, Bielema joined the chorus, saying his unranked Fighting Illini would be in the mix if they played in the SEC."But to be in this job, where we’re at right now, 6-3, we beat another 5-3 team. If we were in the SEC, we’d probably be a top-15 team.

"played an SEC conference schedule, it would be ranked. Not sure it would be a top-15 team, but certainly ranked. I guess it depends who the wins/losses came against. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema yells at an official during the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.

But also, if Illinois played in the SEC ... I'm not sure the Fighting Illini would be a 6-3 team right now. Their current wins have come against:Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini reacts to a play during the second quarter of the Music City Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. .

It doesn't feel like an"SEC schedule," at least not this season. The wins aren't impressive, beyond beating an Oregon team that has no business being ranked withHe went 11-29 against the SEC over four years at Arkansas, including 0-8 in his first season. Not saying that was completely his fault because that roster certainly wasn't his, but the numbers are still the numbers. It's a down year for the Big Ten.

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Let's just be honest for a second. That conference has dominated this sport for a few years now, but it's just a down year. It happens. Ohio State lost its starting QB. Oregon did, too. Penn State stinks. Michigan stinks.