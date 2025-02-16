Big Snow Potential This Week? Philly Braces for Windstorm and Winter Storm Rumors

The Philadelphia region is gearing up for a potentially dangerous weekend of high winds and heavy rainfall. A storm system moving through Sunday and Monday could bring gusts up to 60 mph and 1-2 inches of rain, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe weather warning. Adding to the intrigue, computer models are showing potential for significant snowfall midweek, but forecasters are urging caution as the storm's track and intensity remain uncertain.

Some computer models are projecting significant snowfall midweek. However, it's crucial to remain cautious as predictions can change. Strong winds reaching 60 mph are anticipated on Sunday and Monday, accompanied by heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service warns of potential power outages due to these conditions. A family braved heavy winds and rain on American Street a few years ago.Following a period of scarce rainfall, the Philadelphia region is expected to receive a substantial amount.

Temperatures are forecast to soar towards 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, potentially triggering thunderstorms. As the rains subside on Sunday afternoon, a total of 1 to 2 inches of precipitation is anticipated across the region, a significant amount not witnessed since November. This rainfall is particularly welcome as Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware are grappling with severe to extreme drought conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a wind warning effective from 10 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. Sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph are predicted, with gusts reaching 60 mph. The service warns of likely power outages and the possibility of minor damage caused by the strong winds. A cold front moving through Sunday afternoon will cause temperatures to plummet below freezing by Monday morning. Daytime temperatures on Monday are expected to remain in the mid-30s Fahrenheit, and may not exceed 30 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next storm is anticipated to approach on Wednesday.The possibility of snow is generating considerable interest and speculation. While computer models indicate the potential for heavy snowfall, particularly to the south and east of Philadelphia, forecasters are urging caution, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the storm's path and intensity. The National Weather Service has taken the unusual step of publicly sharing its snow accumulation probabilities, acknowledging the public's keen interest in the upcoming weather event. The official forecast as of Saturday night predicts a 60% likelihood of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Philadelphia's seasonal snowfall total stands at 8.0 inches, approximately half the average. Areas such as the Baltimore-Washington corridor, Jersey Shore, and regions to the north have experienced several more inches of snow.





