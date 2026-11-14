Big Rivers and Ozarks Electric Cooperatives Share DERMS Implementation Strategies

Big Rivers Electric Corporation and Ozarks Electric Cooperative detail their DERMS deployment journeys, highlighting the critical role of board education and member engagement in utility grid modernization efforts.

Big Rivers Electric Corporation and Ozarks Electric Cooperative have publicly detailed their initial steps toward deploying a distributed energy resources management system, or DERMS. This strategic move offers a rare and practical look at how smaller, rural utilities navigate the complex process of modernizing grid infrastructure. The insights were shared during a recent web event hosted by Factor This, which featured direct accounts from leaders at both organizations.

DERMS Deployment Timeline and Technical Scope

Big Rivers Electric Corporation, headquartered in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Ozarks Electric Cooperative, which serves customer communities in Arkansas and Oklahoma, outlined their distinct pathways to technology adoption. Both cooperatives utilized a software platform designed to allow utilities to monitor, control, and coordinate flexible energy resources across their networks. These resources include smart thermostats, water heaters, and electric vehicle charging stations, all of which contribute to grid stability and efficiency.

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The primary objective for these utilities is to reduce peak demand and alleviate strain on their generation fleets while providing member-owners with tools to actively participate in energy management. For Big Rivers, the immediate focus is on demand response and smart thermostat programs. The utility has also outlined plans for future phases that will incorporate conservation voltage reduction and coordination with home generators.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative approached the timeline differently, encountering a DERMS vendor as early as late 2019 or early 2020. However, energy services manager Todd Clouse noted that the technology at that time was limited primarily to water heaters and thermostats. The cooperative deliberately waited for integration capabilities to mature before proceeding, eventually collaborating with the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative in 2023 to establish a comprehensive technology roadmap. This strategic pause allowed the program to launch successfully within the current operational year.

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Internal Education and Board Alignment Strategies

Both cooperatives emphasized that successful deployment hinges on internal education and board alignment long before any vendor contracts are signed. Big Rivers Electric Corporation faced initial challenges with internal turnover and resistance to new concepts. To address this, Mason Milligan, the manager of member technical services, led a dedicated DERMS 101 education series. This initiative was designed to build a shared vocabulary among senior staff, the board of directors, and member-owners.

The education series covered the fundamental capabilities of the technology, its potential trade-offs, and the specific strategies Big Rivers intended to implement. This deliberate effort to build consensus transformed the governance structure from a potential bottleneck into a supportive framework. The cooperative recognized that member-owners, who ultimately approve such programs, needed to understand the value proposition before committing to the financial and operational changes involved.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative adopted a similar philosophy but framed its approach around member satisfaction and rate stability. Todd Clouse explained that because rate increases are inevitable in the energy sector, the cooperative must offer members viable options rather than imposing unilateral changes. By involving the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative in the 2023 roadmap development, Ozarks ensured that its technology choices were aligned with industry standards and long-term operational needs. This collaborative approach helped the cooperative move from concept to execution with greater confidence.

Program Design and Stakeholder Engagement Models

The design of demand response programs at Big Rivers Electric Corporation reflects a strategic shift toward high-value interventions rather than routine curtailment. Mason Milligan described the initial smart thermostat strategy as resembling a MISO load-modifying resource program. This model triggers a handful of seasonal events based on specific grid-constrained conditions, rather than operating on a monthly peak-clipping schedule. Milligan characterized this approach as an insurance policy for the grid, setting clear expectations for members regarding the frequency and purpose of energy adjustments.

This framing is crucial for commercial success, as it mitigates the risk of customer complaints and non-participation that can render demand response programs ineffective. By positioning the program as a safety net for grid reliability rather than a regular interruption of service, Big Rivers aims to maintain high member engagement. The cooperative is currently preparing a behavioral component to accompany the smart thermostat offering, further enhancing the user experience and educational aspects of the initiative.

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Ozarks Electric Cooperative maintains a flexible stance on program design, prioritizing measures that provide tangible benefits to its membership. Todd Clouse stated that the cooperative will consider any demand response measure provided the financial numbers justify the investment. This pragmatic approach ensures that resources are allocated to initiatives that deliver measurable value, whether through reduced peak demand, lower operational costs, or enhanced grid resilience. The focus remains on aligning technological capabilities with the specific economic and operational realities of the cooperative.

Future Roadmaps and Industry Implications

The experiences of Big Rivers and Ozarks Electric Cooperative offer significant implications for the broader utility sector, particularly for other cooperatives considering DERMS adoption. The events highlighted that technology selection is secondary to stakeholder alignment and cultural readiness. Utilities that prioritize internal education and member engagement are better positioned to overcome resistance and achieve successful program launches.

Amy Bartak of Open Access Technology International moderated the discussion, bringing expertise from OATI, which has been a key driver in DERMS standardization and implementation. The conversation underscored the importance of industry collaboration, as seen in the partnership between Ozarks and the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative. Such alliances allow smaller utilities to leverage collective knowledge and resources, reducing the barriers to entry for advanced grid management technologies.

As both cooperatives move into the launch phase, their strategies will serve as case studies for the industry. Big Rivers Electric Corporation continues to refine its behavioral programs and explore long-term options like home generator integration. Ozarks Electric Cooperative remains focused on executing its technology roadmap while evaluating additional measures that benefit its members. Their journeys illustrate that successful DERMS deployment is a multifaceted endeavor that requires patience, strategic planning, and a deep understanding of the cooperative model.