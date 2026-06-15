Big Rig Fire Causes Hours-Long Traffic Backup on 5 Freeway

A big rig fire on the 5 Freeway caused an hours-long traffic backup in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday. The incident has caused significant disruptions to traffic in the area, with many drivers forced to take detours and wait for hours before being able to continue their journeys.

A big rig that caught fire on northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway caused an hours-long traffic backup in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday.

The incident was reported at around 5:30 p.m. on lanes just south of Lankershim Boulevard in the Sun Valley area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. For unknown reasons, the semi-truck erupted in flames and firefighters had to call additional LAFD personnel to the scene to assist with applying additional water. Though aerial footage at around 6:25 p.m. showed that the fire had been mostly extinguished, several lanes were closed by the incident.

California Highway Patrol officers issued a SigAlert for northbound lanes south of Lankershim. They had initially closed the three rightmost lanes for at least an hour as officers worked to clear the roadway of the hazard.

However, as of 11 p.m., two of those lanes remained closed to all traffic. The incident caused significant disruptions to traffic in the area, with many drivers forced to take detours and wait for hours before being able to continue their journeys. The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol are working together to determine the cause of the fire and to ensure that the area is safe for drivers. In related news, a boat caught fire on Lake Elsinore, resulting in three injuries, while a car fire and crash in Macomb Township left one dead and two hospitalized. A 270-acre fire is also burning near Palmdale, prompting temporary evacuation orders from LA County firefighters.

The Lemon Fire is being closely monitored by firefighters, who are working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas. The fire has prompted concerns about the safety of nearby residents and the potential for the fire to spread. Firefighters are working tirelessly to bring the fire under control and to ensure the safety of those in the surrounding area. The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing





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Big Rig Fire 5 Freeway Traffic Backup San Fernando Valley Los Angeles Fire Department

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