The Office of the Surgeon General (OSG) has new warnings about the harm of screen use.'Harmful screen use is a really a very big public health concern

In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2011 photo, Frankie Thevenot, 3, plays with an iPad in his bedroom at his home in Metairie, La.

"Harmful screen use is a really a very big public health concern, maybe the largest of the 21st century," Director of National Health Communications for the OSG Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos said. Haridopolos said that in some cases, children spend more hours on screens than they do at school or asleep, and that the impacts are real.

"It could affect mental health, we see rising rates of depression, anxiety, and unfortunately suicide," she said. "We also are seeing neurocognitive delays. " Especially by introducing screen time to children early on, she said it can impact memory, attention, behavior, and physical health too. She added that there are some signs parents can look out for to ensure their children are not using screens in an unhealthy way.

"Compulsive-like behavior, addiction-like," Haridopolos said. "When you are finding that your children are lying or hiding how much time they are on it. ""If we're always on our phones and on our screens, I think the kids will also learn that behavior," she said. Bellevue Police arrested a 21-year-old resident of a Lakemont neighborhood home on suspicion of human trafficking, organized crime, and money laundering.

Many hotels are now using in-room sensors to detect smoking or vaping in non-smoking rooms. When triggered, guests are charged cleaning fees of $250An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Puyallup after police responded to what officials described as a domestic violence incident on Friday. Residents of Seattle's North Aurora neighborhood plan to march Saturday night to demand emergency action from city and state leaders. Some historic "memorabilia" was discovered at a house undergoing renovations in Tacoma on Wednesday. Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched to a





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