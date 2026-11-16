Big Oil, Climate Change, and a 'Smoking Gun'

As typhoon victims sue Shell for damages, new evidence shows oil giant funded storm-related climate research in the 1970s

Arnold Obguia did not leave the island. According to the forecast, it was no big deal, just another tropical storm. But a few hours later, the winds escalated rapidly, bringing waves so large they almost pulled him out to sea.

Clinging to a piece of broken sea wall, Arnold survived to find his house completely destroyed. Others were not so lucky. Typhoon Rai, known locally as Typhoon Odette, battered the Philippines in December 2021. With winds of up to 167 miles per hour, extreme rainfall, violent storm surges, extensive flooding and landslides across the central Philippine archipelago, Odette ripped rooftops from houses and devastated crops, engulfing people and property in torrents of fast-flowing floodwater.

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A Category 5 cyclone, Odette displaced nearly, killing 400, injuring over 1,000 and causing nearly a billion U.S. dollars in damages.against oil and gas giant Shell. Their allegations: Shell helped to make the typhoon more destructive through the company’s contribution to historic greenhouse gas emissions and its funding of climate denial — despite knowing since at least 1965 that the burning of fossil fuels was the primary cause of man-made climate change.

“The forecast had initially said it was going to be a weak storm,” says Arnold from the house he rebuilt with storm debris on the tiny island of Bilangbilangan in the heart of the Philippines’ Cebu Strait. Forty four years old, Arnold is a fisherman, born and raised on the island, who earns his living catching trevally and bigeye scad, silvery-blue-green fish that swim in large schools around the region’s coral reefs.

Arnold Obguia holds small artworks that his daughter painted on the remnants of his fishing boat, which was destroyed during Typhoon Odette.

“But suddenly the winds were different, they were very strong,” he recalls. “When I looked outside the window it was frightening because the waves were very high. ” While his wife and two young daughters had taken refuge on the mainland, Arnold and his 14-year-old son had stayed behind to guard his boat and fishing equipment — the source of the family’s livelihood.

“The waves were swelling and I could see the storm surge coming,” he remembers. Calculating that he might have time to better secure his boat, he ran outside only to get caught by the 20-foot waves that nearly swept him away. Terrified, Arnold held tight to the broken sea wall until, bruised and wounded by the debris whirling in the water, he was able to rejoin his son.

“Thinking about my family and how much I wanted to see them again gave me the strength to hold on,” he says. Arnold and his son rode out the rest of the storm sheltering in the house of a neighbor. Hours later, when it was over, Arnold discovered his boat was broken but his family was safe. Like everyone else on Bilangbilangan, they had lost almost all their possessions.

“Everyone went back to zero,” he explains. Arnold joined the lawsuit in early 2024 when a coalition of NGOs working with communities ravaged by the typhoon organized aon behalf of the survivors. In 2025, British law firm Hausfeld agreed to take up the case in the U.K. — where Shell is headquartered —submitting full details of the claim against the oil company in July of this year.

Representing more than 100 of the typhoon’s victims, Hausfeld describes the suit as a “landmark case” that could have “on its home turf. The firm argues its clients suffered severe losses including serious property damage, personal injury, bereavement, psychological trauma, and loss of earnings.

An announcement of the date for the first hearing to be held at London’s High Court is expected sometime early next year, says Greg Lascelles, the Hausfeld partner leading the legal team.in collaboration with nonprofit climate news service DeSmog reveals explosive new details of Shell’s decades of climate research that warned the company burning fossil fuels could lead to worsening storms — including studies conducted at the Climatic Research Unit , the U.K.’s first specialist climate research center Shell helped to found on the campus of a university in eastern England in 1972.

Some of these documents might have been lost forever, had a sharp-eyed faculty member not rescued them from a dumpster where they’d been thrown out after the retirement of the CRU’s first director, the U.K.’s leading climatologist, Hubert Lamb. Now,preserved inside the temperature-controlled archives at the University of East Anglia a few miles outside the medieval city of Norwich, these and other files contain handwritten notes, official correspondence, and reports that hold secrets of Shell’s early climate research, detailing a program that would give the company advance warning of the numerous threats climate change posed to its business — if not to the people, like Arnold and his island neighbors, liable to suffer the most harm.

Documents from the late 1960s show Shell playing a pivotal role in establishing the center before paying the CRU to carry out an in-depthbeginning in the mid-1970s. The findings warned Shell that storms in Europe’s North Sea — home to the company’s burgeoning offshore drilling business — were) levels due to the burning of fossil fuels might be the most likely explanation, the Shell-funded study concluded. , knew the dangers posed by fossil fuel-induced climate change.

However, a fresh look at the documents previously unearthed by other researchers shows Shell receiving further storm warnings. For example, in 1980, a Shell-sponsored study at the CRU modeling future “Scenarios for a High COlevels from burning fossil fuels would “perturb the whole atmospheric circulation system,” affecting rainfall, temperatures, and winds all over the world.

By the end of the 1980s, Shell had specifically learned that global warming would likely lead to more frequent and more dangerous storms, especially in tropical regions.cycle in recorded history, supercharging hurricanes, heatwaves, droughts, and other extreme weather events already made worse by climate change, the documents open a rare window into Shell’s early sponsorship of climate science, illustrating how much the company knew about the risks posed by burning its products before supporting million dollarShell did not respond to a request for comment about the company’s historical climate research.

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Geoffrey Supran, an associate professor in the department of environment science and policy at the University of Miami who is not involved in the lawsuit but who has reviewed the new documents forand DeSmog, calls them “a smoking gun,” containing important evidence of “how the early climate denial machine began to be built — and when. ” “Seen across seven decades, Shell’s research looks less like scientific philanthropy and more like a public affairs strategy of ‘Know Thy Enemy,’” says Supran, “allowing the company to understand climate change early, help shape and stay close to the science, anticipate the physical, and economic threats it poses, and stay ahead of policies that might threaten business-as-usual.

”Sitting at his desk in London’s ‘Shell Tower,’ a 26-story modernist skyscraper with majestic views overlooking the River Thames and Houses of Parliament, R. O. Chalkley had a problem.had reached Number One in the album charts but Chalkley was wrestling with something far more changeable: the weather. As the director of a company-wide planning study, it was Chalkley’s job to help Shell find the most effective way of coping with variations in the demand for oil brought about by an apparently changing climate.

Recent European winters had sent temperatures plunging but if Shell invested heavily in storing up larger quantities of oil to heat Europe’s homes only for the weather to turn warmer, it could prove an expensive mistake.by the U.K.’s leading climatologist, Hubert Lamb, offered a possible solution.

“Is our climate changing? ” Lamb asked, arguing that improved understanding of the Earth’s climate history was essential for future economic planning. Hoping that the climatologist’s work might benefit Shell, ChalkleyCentre on Climatic Studies ” — Lamb would search for a university to host his research, while Chalkley pitched the idea to his bosses inside Shell. , Chalkley arranged a meeting between Lamb and a handful of high-level Shell executives.

Present at the meeting was Monroe Spaght, a former country boy from Eureka, California, now president and chairman of Shell Oil and the first American managing director of Shell’s parent company, Royal Dutch. Joining Spaght was Lord Victor Rothschild, director of Shell Research, scion of the famous banking dynasty, scientist, and Second World War spy chief.

Both held key positions on Shell’s Grants Committee and were “” about Lamb’s proposal for the U.K.’s first specialist climatic research center to be housed at the University of East Anglia under the aegis of Professor Keith Clayton, dean of its brand new School of Environmental Sciences.for the center written around the same time reveals that, in addition to providing enhanced weather forecasting, investigating the climate impact of burning fossil fuels was one of the center’s founding ambitions,) that it is difficult to disentangle long term trends from the effects of man,” stated the proposal, before promising that the center offered “a hope of long term climatic forecasting,” and would “evaluate the problems posed by suchThis message that burning fossil fuels could be altering the Earth’s climate would not have come as a surprise to either of Shell’s top men.

, the U.S. oil industry’s primary lobby group. In November 1965, API President Frank Ikard had briefed the group’s membership on the latest science linking COMeanwhile in London, former intelligence officer Rothschild had already coordinated secret climatic research inside Shell, having commissioned the visionary British scientistto investigate the atmospheric consequences of burning fossil fuels. Were fossil fuels altering the Earth’s climate or could other factors be blamed?

In the summer of 1965, Rothschild had dispatched Lovelock to find out.affecting the whole of the Earth’s atmosphere. ”Although there were uncertainties over the precise impacts of different pollutants, Lovelock told Shell it was important to recognize “the almost certain fact that the climate is worsening and the probability that theBy the late fall of 1969, however, Shell seems to have taken Lovelock’s warning seriously enough to sponsor a new climate project.

After his meeting with Spaght and Rothschild, Lamb wrote to the University of East Anglia’s Professor Clayton informing him that Shell wanted to set up a climatic research center “Shell’s Spaght was particularly encouraging, stating that the new project would contribute to “the increase of knowledge” in general and might also be “, £5,000. With these sums in the bag, the university agreed to provide the rest of the funding.

And, in 1972, the “to keep a finger on the pulse of world climate‘Increasing Storminess’ “The Texas of Europe” was how the British press described the massive oil fields discovered by Shell and Esso at the start of the 1970s in Europe’s North Sea — a region notorious for its fearsome waves and gale force winds. Naming the oil fields after local seabirds, Shell operated the enormous “Brent” field and in 1975 paid the CRU another to conduct a “North Sea Storms Study” that would help the company future-proof its new facilities.

It was exactly the kind of project Lamb had been waiting for, allowing the CRU to gather records dating back to the time of the Spanish Armada of 1588 — a “designed to identify specific dangers and improve storm prediction techniques. According to Lamb, the research would alert Shell to “would also look at “variations of sea level in the North Sea region” produced by storms as well as “disastrous sea floods” and “the height of sea defences.

”” including recent storms that had seriously damaged several North Sea oil rigs. Citing these powerful storms, Lamb sent a further update to Shell in 1982 containing a significant new observation. According to the data, Lamb told Shell in handwritten notes, there was “some indication of an” since the 1950s. In November 1981, winds reaching 120 to 130 knots — equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane — had ripped two oil rigs housing over 200 people from their moorings.

This warning would come almost 10 years before the study was published, giving Shell advance notice of nearly a decade that storms in the North Sea were increasing. ” work, the company did not approve further funding for the storms study. Undeterred, Lamb, who had retired as the CRU’s director, completed the study in 1991, sending a copy to the head ofand thanking the company “for the grant which started the project.

” In line with his earlier findings, Lamb wrote that his subsequent research had confirmed his observations ofIn the cautious, circumspect style that is typical of his writings, Lamb stated: “It is not easy to point to a firmly established reason for the increase in storminess affecting northern and northwestern Europe, and the off-lying seas, since 1950. Some would probably attribute it with little more ado to theOver the 1980s, Shell continued to use the CRU as the company’s go-to lab for inside climate information and advance updates.

,” investigating what a future, warmer world might look like. Using 20th Century temperature records, the CRU researchers modelled four potential future climate impact scenarios.and DeSmog. Basing their North American calculations on the methodology they had developed for Shell, the CRU researchers also submitted this second report to thewithin the earth-atmosphere system.

Beyond increases in temperature, however, the CRU’s researchers emphasized that the overall impact would be “An even more urgent warning was delivered to Shell two years later in November 1985 when a member of the company’s internal “on the latest developments in climate science from its new director, Thomas Wigley. Although Wigley briefed Shell’s representative on remaining scientific “” relating to the precise impacts of the greenhouse effect, he was “prepared to stick his neck out” on some key points, wrote Griffiths in a.

This memo, detailing Griffiths visit to the CRU, formed part of a 90-page “confidential” internal company report on “over the next 40 years” was expected — a rise “greater than any change in the last 1000 years. ” And, while global warming had already caused averageby “some 15cm over the last 100 years,” Griffiths noted that they could rise a further 20-120cm by 2050.

Higher global temperatures would result in higher rates of evaporation, Griffiths informed Shell, meaning “Monsoon rainfall ought to increase also as shouldunder the banner of the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association , a global oil and gas group that had been established in 1973 to monitor and influence environmental protection measures that might “. ” In 1988, IPIECA formed a Working Group on Global Climate Change tasked with producing an internal report that would brief IPIECA’s members on the newest developments in climate science.

Twofrequency and magnitude of large storms may be higher in a warmer world. ” The coupling of sea level rise, and the possibility of enhanced storm surges presented “Fast forward approximately three decades when this “serious risk” warning given to Shell was realized in the devastation wrought by Typhoon Odette. Photographs of the aftermath show buildings broken into matchsticks, crops destroyed, livestock animals killed, as well as damage to bridges, roads, ports, airports, and communication lines.

In low-lying coastal areas, the strong winds, storm surges, and floods killed people instantly. More than 400 lost their lives with drowning being the most common cause of death. On Bilangbilangan, Arnold knows he is lucky to be alive but the trauma of the typhoon stays with his whole family. They are all afraid of another storm.

“After the storm, everything was washed out, the houses, the boats and everything,” he says, describing how he lost his fishing rod and other equipment. “For the community, everyone had a difficult life after the storm. Everything was devastated. ” “Honestly we are still not fully recovered,” Arnold explains.

“All of our appliances, our personal belongings — very few were saved. ” By contrast, in 1989, Shell announced it was redesigning its $3-billion dollar North Sea “Troll” gas platform, raising it by 4 to 6 feet to better protect its operations against damage from the rising sea levels and more powerfulBut, just as Shell was taking these steps to protect its own operations, the company simultaneously began pouring money into public relations and lobbying campaigns denying the science of human-caused climate change. 1988 had been a trigger year for oil companies.

In June, NASA scientist James Hansen had told a U.S. Senate Committee that global warming was already changing the Earth’s climate. In August, Republican presidential candidate George H. W. Bush had given a campaign speech promising to tackle the greenhouse effect with “the White House effect.

” And, in November, the United Nations had formed the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to help governments develop policies aimed at preventing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.to support claims that hurricanes, tornadoes, and other extreme temperature and precipitation events are on the rise,” declared a 1995 press release from the oil-industry funded group, thewas one of its founding members, joining in 1989 — the very same year the company began climate-proofing its North Sea oil facilities.

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Working through the GCC for the best part of a decade, Shell and the other oil majors bankrolled the group’s well-documented multimillion-dollarand to block national and international measures aimed at tackling global warming — including the introduction of carbon taxes and U.S. ratification of the Kyoto Climate Treaty.

“Oil companies had been at the forefront of climate research right up to the moment when the world actually began to wake up to the crisis,” says the University of Miami’s Geoffrey Supran. “At which point they spent the next 30 years pretending that this was all new, uncertain, unreliable science on the basis of which no policy decisions could ever be made.

” Backed by Shell, a 1995 GCC campaign targeted concerns that global warming was increasing the risk of hurricanes, casting doubt on studies linking rising sea surface temperatures with more intense tropical storms. The campaign’s central reference was a.

While the first wave of industry-sponsored scientists, like Lamb and Wigley, were drawn from the scientific center ground, this new wave of scientists consisted of a small number of outliers, occupying fringe positions from which they waged a relentless contrarian war, variously arguing that computer-basedin New York for maximum impact, the GCC hosted a press conference at the UN Plaza Hotel intended to “provide reporters with ansent out by the lobby group, however, failed to mention that the Accu-Weather report had been paid for by the GCC and its fossil fuel industry sponsors. Shell quit the GCC in 1998 as public calls for action to address climate change intensified.

But the damage was done. Proposals for a tax on fossil fuels in the U.S. had been defeated, helped by a $1.8 million campaign by the GCC.

And in 2001 the Kyoto Protocol on emissions reductions was rejected by U.S. President George W. Bush — according to an internal State Department brief this decision was due in part toEarly access to climate scientists like Lamb and Wigley not only gave Shell and other oil companies advance information useful for protecting their own facilities, it also provided another major advantage: a working knowledge of the uncertainties, common to any field of scientific enquiry. In the 1990s, amid international calls for curbs on greenhouse gas emissions, the industry weaponized these uncertainties to sow confusion and stall policy.

For 60 years, “the oil industry has been playing four-dimensional chess with the public affairs of climate change,” says Supran, pointing to what he calls a “four-step” playbook.

“First they learn about the dangers of their products, then they scheme, then they deny, and then they delay in any way possible. ” Despite quitting the GCC, Shell remains a member of the American Petroleum Institute and other industry lobby groups also accused of carrying out climate disinformation activities on behalf of the oil and gas industry.

Along with Shell and other oil majors, the API is facing state-level legal action in the U.S. for its alleged role in promoting climate denial.withdrawal of the U.S. from the 2015 Paris Agreement as well as the administration’s rollback of domestic climate policies and unprecedented attacks on climate science.

“By obstructing climate action, those campaigns exposed all of us — particularly the vulnerable and unborn — to dangers the industry itself had long foreseen,” says Supran. “Science has been sounding the alarm on the scale of climate harm for a long time,” says Joie Chowdhury, senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law . “Now, with the different climate litigation cases across different countries, the law is catching up.

” Using the same legal strategy that won record payouts from Big Tobacco in the 1990s and 2000s, the Typhoon Odette survivors’ case against Shell is the latest in a rising number of “” lawsuits being brought against oil and gas companies for actively promoting disinformation about their products through organizations like the GCC. There are currently more than two dozen such cases pending in the U.S. alone with another filed against BP in New Zealand, according to thecompiled by Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law.

Essentially these are fraud cases, explains Chowdhury.

“We’ve seen numerous lawsuits alleging that major oil companies knew about the risks for decades, that they misled the public and helped to delay climate action while continuing to profit from fossil fuels,” she says, describing the U.S. as “on behalf of multiple claimants, like the Odette case, are rapidly growing elsewhere. While deception is not always at the heart of these cases, says Chowdhury, the idea that polluters should pay for thetheir products cause is gaining traction.

To date, hundreds of greenwashing and other climate accountability claims have also been filed against fossil fuel companies around the world. Since Shell is headquartered in the U.K., the Odette claimants are suing the company in London, kickstarted by a 2022 finding of the, which ruled that major fossil fuel companies can be held accountable for human rights violations caused by climate change and that affected Filipino citizens may pursue civil and legal remedies through other national courts.

It is not publicly known who is funding the Odette case. In the past, similar legal costs have often been met by philanthropic foundations or charities but the U.K. has also seen an uptick inby private investors who see future payouts from such legal battles as a potential business opportunity. Big Oil, however, is pushing back. Firstly through the age-old legal tactic favored by big corporations: extensive procedural fights about where cases should be heard.

On October 5, theheard arguments relating to a petition from ExxonMobil and the Canadian energy giant, Suncor, both facing a climate deception lawsuit in Colorado, that fossil fuel companies should not be sued in state courts over their role in global warming. A ruling is expected in 2027.

Raising the stakes even higher, the American Petroleum Institute and the industry’s Republican allies have also been“For years, fossil fuel companies have argued that climate claims belong in federal court or are matters for Congress rather than state courts,” Chowdhury says. But the “explosion in climate accountability cases” outside the U.S. including the Odette case, reduces the risk that this accountability depends on the outcome of cases in the U.S., or any one specific country, she says.

According to figures from the International Chamber of Commerce, climate-related extreme weather events are estimated to have cost the global economyRoosters crow and dogs bark as Arnold speaks on a video call via a translator patched in from Manila. It’s late afternoon on Bilangbilangan, a time when Arnold would usually be preparing to go fishing but today the seas are too rough.

“It’s too unpredictable,” he says, looking through his window out to sea. Every day stuck on the island is a day without income and times are tough. Before Odette, the fish catch was abundant and Arnold was easily able to provide for his family, earning up to 5,000 pesos on a good day. But Odette damaged the coral reefs that support the local fish stocks and for a period after the typhoon he went for months without income.

Although things have improved since then, the catch remains smaller. On a bad day he may only catch around 400 pesos’ worth of fish, equivalent to around $6.

“I’ll go out tomorrow,” Arnold says, “if the weather improves. ”is sweeping north with winds reaching 145 miles per hour. Satellite trackers show Francisco veering away from the Philippines but the effects of its wider storm system are being felt across the region. ” El Niño has been building in the Pacific with sea temperatures predicted to reach a peak of 39.2°F above the seasonal average at the end of this year, raising the risk of supercharged Pacific typhoons.

Already wreaking” around the world — from intense heatwaves, wildfires and drought in some places, to torrential rain and flooding in others. In the U.S., California’s sea levels are rising threatening coastal communities withpublished in December 2025 concluded that Odette’s rapid intensification from a Category 1 to a Category 5 typhoon probably occurred after the storm passed over ocean hotspots — warmer patches of seawater that are occurring more frequently as a result of climate change-induced marine heatwaves.

A similar phenomenon occurred in the Gulf of Mexico in 2022 when“We only knew the storm was different when it was already happening,” says Arnold.

“We didn’t have the foresight that it was going to be different. ”Judge Sets Steven Tyler Sex Assault Trial Date Turning to the lawsuit, Arnold says he joined the case in the hope that it might give his children the chance of a better life.

“Whether we win or lose, what’s important for me and the other claimants is that our message is being sent across the world to the U.K., to Shell Headquarters. We hope this case might encourage Shell to reduce their impact on the environment because at the end of the day it’s people like us who have to face the really tall waves, the really strong typhoons.

” “If we win this case,” he adds, “it isn’t just for us, the Typhoon survivors, it’s also for the generations to come. ”Inside James Gunn, Peter Safran's DC Ouster: Exec Tensions and a Fateful David Ellison VisitYou might also like