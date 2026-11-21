FOX Sports analysts Urban Meyer, Chris Fallica, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart predict Indiana over UCLA, Texas over Georgia, Utah over Texas Tech and Wake Forest over Miami in the Power Four conference championship games.

FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff analysts Urban Meyer, Chris The Bear Fallica, Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart have made their picks for the Power Four conference championship games.

The crew predicted a familiar face on top in the Big Ten, revenge in the SEC, a first-time playoff berth in the Big 12 and a stunner in the ACC. Urban Meyer picked Indiana to beat UCLA in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. He said both teams control their own destiny and called it big-boy football with strength versus strength. Meyer praised Indianas top defense and UCLA's strong offensive line.

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He also said Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines is one of the best in the business and should be a head coach soon. Meyer picked Indiana in a tight one because of the Hoosiers defense. Indiana is the defending national champion, sits at 9-1 and is ranked No. 8 in the nation. The Hoosiers recently changed quarterbacks from Josh Hoover to Grant Wilson.

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Meyer Picks Indiana for Big Ten Title

Indiana has one ranked win this season, which came last weekend against USC. Chris The Bear Fallica picked Texas to upset Georgia in the SEC championship game. He said the Texas defense has been fantastic all year, though the team has blown some big leads and suffered upset losses. Fallica noted Will Muschamp getting a chance to beat Georgia and wondered if Arch Manning and the offense can finally put it together.

He gave the Longhorns the upset. Texas is ranked No. 5 and has two losses, but owns ranked wins over Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU at the time of the game. The Longhorns overcame an 11-point second-half deficit at LSU when Manning hit running back Raleek Brown for a go-ahead 4-yard touchdown with three seconds left. Texas has lost its last three games against Georgia dating back to the 2024 season.

Manning has led Texas to five ranked wins heading into Week 12. Brady Quinn picked Utah to beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game. He said those two teams are the best in the Big 12 and have separated themselves, especially Texas Tech since switching to Tommy Castellanos at quarterback. Quinn said Castellanos added a running element the offense did not have before.

Fallica Backs Texas Upset in SEC

He called Utah quarterback Devon Dampier a winner who can play running back or quarterback and make plays with his legs. Quinn called the Utah defense stingy and said Utah will win the Big 12. He added that Dampier deserves more credit and should be in New York City for the Heisman Trophy. Utah is ranked No. 2, one of just two undefeated teams in the current College Football Playoff field.

The Utes are 10-0 heading into Week 12 with three ranked wins over Houston, BYU and Arizona. Dampier has thrown for 2,257 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 155.1 passer rating while completing 66.5% of his passes. He has also rushed for 582 yards and nine touchdowns. Matt Leinart picked Wake Forest to beat Miami in the ACC championship game.

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He said Wake Forest is the most dangerous team in all of college football right now. Leinart praised the offense and said Gio Lopez should join Devon Dampier in New York City for the Heisman ceremony. He called Wake Forest one of the best passing offenses in the country and electric. Leinart noted Miamis defense is a concern, but for Wake Forest it is the defense that stands out.

Quinn Picks Utah to Win Big 12

Since Week 5, the Demon Deacons have the No. 1 scoring defense in the country. Leinart acknowledged one of those games was against Merrimack but said Wake Forest is beating up conference opponents. Over the last six games, they have outscored teams 313-38. Leinart called them a machine right now.

Wake Forest is ranked No. 11 with a 9-1 record. The only loss came at home against No. 7 Miami. Lopez has thrown for 2,377 yards, 19 touchdowns and one interception with a 168.9 passer rating through nine games while completing 66.0% of his passes. He has also rushed for 351 yards and eight touchdowns.

Leinart Chooses Wake Forest in ACC

The Big Noon Kickoff crew provided their picks ahead of Week 12 of the college football season. The conference championship games will decide the Power Four titles and shape the College Football Playoff field.