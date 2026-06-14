The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers postponed a game due to weather and the game will be made up as a split doubleheader on September 4th. As for another trending story Travis Kelce representing his hometown and Australian Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton Dead at 25 After Accident on Vacation

The Cleveland Guardians announced today s game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Friday September 4 a Sunday June 14 social media statement explained.

Fans holding tickets dated June 14 can use their exact ticket to enter the 2 10 game on September 4 and do not have to exchange. If fans are unable to attend the makeup game on September 4 they will be able to make an exchange based on how their tickets were purchased. Mike Stobe Getty Images After being called out on social media Travis Kelce made it abundantly clear that he still reps his hometown.

Kelce 34 pledged his sporting allegiance to the Cleveland Guardians despite getting criticized for not wearing any of their gear when he attended their playoff game in NYC on Monday October 14 with I have so much love for this city. I say it all the time: I m just a kid from the Heights living the dream. Kelce of his new position.

He continued at the time every friend neighbor teacher and teammate made me the man I am today. It just fueled such a deep appreciation for life and community and service. That mentality of Cleveland against the world runs deep. I ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to good ownership in my career and I know the best teams prioritize culture.

Everyone is there to play their role and right now I m here to observe and learn and really to support the team and the city when and where I can. Travis Kelce had mixed feelings about getting out of the house for a baseball game with girlfriend Taylor Swift in New York City. Kelce and Swift were pictured backstage at the Broadway cast during their date nights. Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton Dead at 25 After Accident on Vacatio





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Guardians V. Tigers Game Postponed Travis Kelce Representing Cleveland Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton Dead At 25

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