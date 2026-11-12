‘Big Mistakes’ Season 2 Casts Randall Park, Debi Mazar, T.R. Knight, Jeff Perry

Netflix comedy 'Big Mistakes' has added four new cast members for as production wraps on Season 2.

Big Mistakes, Debi Mazar , T.R. Knight , and Jeff Perry are all set to appear in guest star roles in the series.

Park will play Peter Lin, while Mazar will play Pam. Knight is set to play Reverend Crosby, with Perry playing Walt. Additional character details are being kept under wraps. As previously announced, Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, and Abby Quinn are all returning for Season 2, while Elizabeth Perkins has been upped to series regular status.

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In addition, Lorenzo de Moor and Poorna Jagannathan will appear in recurring roles. Park is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Myman Greenspan. Mazar is repped by Curtis Brown Group, Realm Talent, and Framework Entertainment. Knight is repped by Buchwald and Authentic.

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Perry is repped by Principal Entertainment LA. The official logline for Season 1 of “Big Mistakes” states that it “follows Nicky and Morgan , two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they’re ill-equipped to handle.

” Levy created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner in addition to starring. Rachel Sennott also co-created the series and executive produces. Anne-Marie McGintee executive produces for Not a Real Production Company, with Jacqui Rivera and Timothy Greenberg also executive producing. Dean Holland and Iain MacDonald are executive producers and directed four episodes each.