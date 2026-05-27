Big loss for Democrat who wanted ‘Zionists’ in camps may still signal big trouble on horizon

Republican and Democratic strategists say Maureen Galindo's Texas congressional runoff defeat was not the course correction some Democrats hoped for.

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Gen John Teichert: There are two factors working against thisCabinet meeting concludes, Trump optimistic about Iran talksSteve Doocy spotlights Huntsville, Alabama, 'The Rocket City' that helped shape America‘Border czar’ Tom Homan discusses the increasing number of fatal accidents caused by illegal truckers on U.S. roads on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime. ’Democrat Maureen Galindo — a congressional candidate who said Zionists should be held in ICE detention centers — was not the"course correction" some Democrats claimed, despite efforts to frame the loss as a rejection of far-left extremism.in Texas garnered massive blowback from Democrats and Republicans alike, who alleged Galindo's comment was a proposal for internment camps.

Congressional Democratic leadership in particular was vocal in their condemnation of Galindo. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. , issued a joint statement with Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Suzan DelBene calling Galindo's words"vile" and"disqualifying.

"DEMOCRATS VOW TO VOTE 'EVERY SINGLE DAY' TO EXPEL FELLOW DEM FROM CONGRESS IF SHE WINS MIDTERM, capturing roughly 36% of the vote. Her opponent, Johnny Garcia, who is viewed as a moderate Democrat, won the runoff race with 63.8% of the vote. Back in March, Galindo narrowly won the state's primary with 29.2% of the vote. Garcia was a close second, winning 27% of the vote.

"I think no matter how hard the Republican donors pushed this Democratic primary candidate, that the voters looked at her and said, 'Now we don't want a nut case here in thebecame public, Lead Left PAC, a mysterious super PAC suspected of having ties to Republican donors, donated half a million dollars to Galindo's campaign. The suspicions stemmed in part from a Punchbowl News report that found links to WinRed — the GOP's fundraising platform — embedded in the metadata of Lead Left PAC's website.

"I think probably the more interesting part of this is that Lead Left —this super PAC that is filled with Republican donors — was pushing her," Hartmann told Fox News. Maureen Galindo, left, and Johnny Garcia, candidates for U.S. House District 35, participate in a forum held by the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area in the Sidney Board Room at Brooks in San Antonio on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

"'Hey, let's find a wacky lefty sex therapist who will make antisemitic remarks, and let's really promote her in a Democratic primary,' which is what they did, and you know it's a good thing she lost," Hartmann said. "I mean this is the kind of candidate that does damage to the Democrats.

" But Republican political strategist Ben Ferguson pushed back on the notion that Galindo's extremist views are out of step with the current crop of Democratic candidates, pointing to Maine DemocraticCENTRIST DEMS TURN ON FAR LEFT AFTER THE ELECTION: 'IDENTITY POLITICS' IS 'ABSOLUTELY KILLING US'Richard Gordon, a political analyst who previously worked on Democratic campaigns, suggested that Galindo's defeat was more a reflection of her hitting a ceiling than a course correction among voters. He noted thatdropped by 56% in the runoff compared to the primary election and that Galindo's vote total also dropped by about 44%, signaling she retained most of her base.

"I don't think the voters self-corrected as much as she hit her ceiling and was never going to win as Mr. Garcia, the more moderate and closer to the electorate philosophically candidate, was able to consolidate the vote of the other candidates in the primary," Gordon told Fox News Digital. "Let's not forget that Ms. Galindo only received 29.2% of the vote the first time.

That means that 70% of voters wanted someone else, which is close to the 64% that Mr. Garcia received in the runoff.

" "In my view, Ms. Galindo would have lost anyway," Gordon said. "She wasn't a bridge too far for progressives as much as she was just too liberal for this district. "





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