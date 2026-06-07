North Torrance’s six-run second inning was enough to carry the No. 7 seed to victory.

Francis Parker’s magical postseason run finally came to an end Saturday. The Lancers’ baseball team came up short in the CIF Southern California Division 4 Regional championship game, with visiting North Torrance prevailing 9-3.

A six-run second inning was enough to carry the No. 7 seed to victory as the Saxons batted around to overcome an early 1-0 deficit.

“This was our end goal, to reach the state playoffs,” said Parker coach Erick Threets, whose team brought a seven-game win streak into the regional final. “We knew we needed to get some stops, but those guys can hit, and they capitalized on our mistakes. ” Seeded No. 5 for the regionals after winning their 11th section title, the Lancers defeated Covina 6-1 on Tuesday and South El Monte 5-3 on Friday.

A bases-loaded triple by junior center fielder Jake Musicant highlighted a five-run fourth inning against South El Monte, and Musicant was called upon for relief pitching duties Saturday against North Torrance. He took over on the mound with two outs and two on after the visitors had taken a 6-1 lead. Musicant pitched four innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts, and Parker closed the deficit to 6-3 with two runs in the fifth inning.

But North Torrance added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Saxons reliever Joseph Banuelos struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to end the contest. North Torrance finished the season with a 19-16 record and an eight-game winning streak after claiming the Southern Section Division 5 crown. The Saxons came into the regional final having pitched four shutouts in their previous six games.

Parker opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Spencer Perry was hit by a pitch, stole second base, advanced to third on a pair of two-out walks and scored on a wild pitch. Sophomore left-hander Boone Russell got a rare starting nod for Parker after providing clutch relief work out of the bullpen throughout the season.

He pitched a scoreless first inning, then Saxons center fielder Sei Nagashima connected on Russell’s first pitch of the second inning for a homer to left field. The next five batters reached base as North Torrance sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs before Musicant put out the fire.

Parker scored twice in the bottom of the fifth on an infield error, a single by John Mika and three consecutive walks before Banuelos came in with one out to retire the side with the first two of his seven strikeouts. The hosts threatened again in the sixth with a pair of walks, but Nagashima made a leaping catch at the fence in center field on a deep drive by Perry for the second out of the inning and Banuelos fanned the next batter.

Nagashima finished with four hits, including a double to go with his home run. The Lancers, making their second SoCal Regional appearance and first since 2022, were limited to three hits in their first regional final.





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big Oil Celebrates and Plans Big Payouts for Shareholders as US Drivers Suffer High Gas PricesFossil fuel companies are using President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran to keep prices high and reward shareholders, rather than providing relief to consumers. The crisis is not limited to the US, with sharp jumps in the price of liquid petroleum gas hitting urban households hard in India.

Read more »

Big crowds for Boaters Skip Day means big law enforcement presence on the waterClay County marine deputies patrolled Boater Skip Day on the St. Johns River, using mutual aid, radios and emergency lanes to respond quickly to medical calls, heat issues and drifting boats.

Read more »

Bank of England Ditches Famous Britons from Banknotes Amid Worry of Elitism and DivisionThe Bank of England has decided to drop Winston Churchill and other famous Britons from future banknotes due to concerns that historical figures could be seen as elitist and divisive. The decision was made after a market consultancy warned that portraits of notable Britons risked promoting a backward-looking vision of the UK that could prove divisive.

Read more »

Auburn’s Big Man Camp Made Big-Time Impression On OL ProspectThough the Auburn Tigers are hammering in their 2027 class, which now includes quite a few major pickups, Alex Golesh and company have been clear: this summer i

Read more »