Running back Micah Ford’s big night keys Cardinal’s Big Game win as he runs for 151 yards and two scores and throws a touchdown pass.

Stanford Cardinal’s Davis Warren hands-off Stanford Cardinal’s Nico Brown against the California Golden Bears the first half of the 129th Big Game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Ford surpassed 1,000 yards on the season with a 63-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, becoming the first Cardinal to reach that mark since Bryce Love in 2017.

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Davis Warren then found a wide-open Nico Brown for a 49-yard touchdown two plays into the fourth quarter, pushing the Cardinal’s advantage to 37-14 and putting the game further out of reach for Cal , which has lost five consecutive games under first-year coach Tosh Lupoi. Stanford , playing its first season under former Cardinal quarterback and longtime assistant Tavita Pritchard, will host SMU next Saturday before heading to a bowl game for the first time since the 2018 Sun Bowl.

Cal tried an unconventional approach on offense, frequently using direct snaps to running back Adam Mohammed and designed runs for backup quarterback Dominic Ingrassia. The strategy produced just one touchdown, however. The Bears did most of their damage when regular quarterback Jason-Keawe Sagapolutele directed a two-minute drill late in the first half and returned to lead the offense with the game out of hand in the fourth quarter. Stanford leaned on a more familiar formula: give the ball to Ford.

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The junior carried seven times on the Cardinal’s opening drive alone, which ended with Ford taking a direct snap and tossing a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chico Holt for the game’s first score. Ford finished with at least 145 rushing yards for the fourth time in five games. Cal answered and eventually tied the game at 14-14, setting up what appeared to be a chance to take momentum into halftime.

After a well-executed punt return gave the Bears possession at the Stanford 28-yard line with 20 seconds remaining, Leroy Bryant forced a fumble by receiver Ian Strong that Darrius Davis recovered and returned to the Cal 27 with six seconds left. Emmet Kenney capitalized, connecting on a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Stanford a 17-14 halftime lead. Cal had surrendered 83 consecutive points in the second half entering Saturday.

Stanford wasted little time adding to that, needing just three plays to open the third-quarter scoring. Ford finished the drive by leaping over the pile for a 1-yard touchdown. Warren connected with tight end Aiden Black for a 48-yard touchdown with 6:16 remaining, giving Stanford a 44-20 lead. The victory gave Stanford its first consecutive Big Game wins since the Cardinal won nine straight from 2010-18. Stanford now leads the all-time series 67-51-11.