Big Friday Kickoff Podcast: Filmmaker Leland Hall on new film “Warriors”

Mobile native Leland Hall brings his award-winning documentary ‘Warriors,’ featuring Davidson football stars Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt, to the Gulf Coast.

MOBILE, Ala. - From the football fields of Davidson High School to the bright lights of the NFL, two Mobile natives have a story that goes far beyond the game.

Now, one of their former teammates is bringing that story to the big screen. Mobile native and Davidson High School graduate Leland Hall is returning home for the Gulf Coast premiere of his documentary, Warriors , a feature-length film chronicling the remarkable journeys of former Davidson football standouts Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt.

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The two went from high school teammates in Mobile to playing together for the San Francisco 49ers, spending nearly a decade with the organization and eventually reaching the Super Bowl. But Hall says the documentary is about much more than their success on the football field.

“Really the hook of the movie is Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt playing together at Davidson and then being the first high school duo to be drafted to the same NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers,” Hall said. “The movie really parallels our chase to a state title with their chase to a Super Bowl.

” Hall joined FOX10 Sports Director Emily Cochran and Robert Ristaneo on the Big Friday Kickoff Podcast to discuss the making of the documentary, his journey into filmmaking and what it means to bring the film back to the community where it all began. More than a football story For Hall, Warriors is deeply personal.

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A former Davidson football player himself, Hall was a member of the team featured in the documentary, giving him a unique perspective on the players, coaches and experiences that shaped their journeys. While Ward and Tartt’s NFL careers provide the foundation of the film, Hall wanted to explore the challenges they and their teammates faced long before reaching professional football.

“The true essence of every classic sports movie is also that adversity off the field that translates into that grit and that persistence and those highlights on the field,” Hall said. Throughout the filmmaking process, Hall discovered personal stories from former teammates that he had never known, even after spending years alongside them.

“Some people were just sharing things with me that I wasn’t expecting them to share,” Hall said. “Some of the stuff I knew from people and some of the stuff I didn’t even know that people were going through those type of things during that time. ” Those conversations became some of the documentary’s most powerful moments.

The film explores Tartt’s upbringing, including his father’s incarceration during part of his childhood, and the obstacles Ward faced as an undersized high school football player who received limited recruiting attention despite leading his team in tackles. Tartt, who primarily played basketball, played just one season of high school football before eventually making his way to the NFL.

Ward received limited college interest before attending Northern Illinois, where he developed into a Jim Thorpe Award finalist and eventual first-round NFL Draft selection. The documentary also features other notable players from the Mobile area, including former Alabama offensive lineman Alphonse Taylor. Together, their stories paint a larger picture of the talent, challenges and opportunities that have defined generations of high school football along the Gulf Coast.

From Mobile to Hollywood Hall’s own journey has taken him thousands of miles from the community where he grew up. After initially studying journalism, he moved to Los Angeles to attend film school at the University of Southern California. He later worked at HBO, gaining experience in original programming on television series including Curb Your Enthusiasm , Insecure and Barry .

Following the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023, Hall launched his own production company and began pursuing Warriors as an independent project. The documentary required years of work, including interviews with former players and coaches, collecting childhood footage, researching newspaper archives and piecing together decades of football history. Hall said the editing process alone took approximately a year and a half to two years.

The film also explores the history of Davidson High School and its role in Mobile’s changing community, including archival footage related to school integration. For Hall, the project became an opportunity to preserve a piece of his hometown’s history. Bringing ‘Warriors’ back home The documentary made its debut in August at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, where it was selected as the festival’s Alabama Spotlight Film.

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Hall said Warriors went on to win the Audience Choice Award for Best Alabama Film. Now, the filmmaker is preparing for what he describes as a full-circle moment. The documentary will make its Gulf Coast premiere Friday, Nov. 13, at the Fairhope Film Festival, followed by a special theatrical screening in Mobile on Sunday. Hall says the opportunity to share the film with former teammates, coaches, teachers and families makes the homecoming especially meaningful.

“One of the first gems that I got when I went to USC, a director came and did a Q&A,” Hall recalled. “He was like, the gems are in your backyard. ” It was advice Hall didn’t fully understand until he began developing his own voice as a filmmaker.

“Literally, the stories from home, nobody’s going to tell them better than you. Nobody’s going to tell them as nuanced as you,” Hall said.

“And as we all know, Mobile is a special place, man. It’s a lot of talent down here. ” A message bigger than football While Warriors follows athletes who reached the highest level of professional football, Hall hopes audiences leave the theater with something that extends well beyond sports. He wants young athletes, aspiring filmmakers and anyone facing obstacles in life to recognize the importance of perseverance.

“You don’t have to have a million dollars to make something special,” Hall said. “It really comes down to the story, the people, the characters, the world. ” Hall also hopes the documentary will inspire the next generation of storytellers from Mobile and the surrounding communities.

“Never giving up, chasing your dreams, and really embodying what it means to be a warrior,” Hall said of the film’s central message. As Warriors continues its festival run, Hall hopes to eventually secure distribution through a major streaming platform and potentially develop a scripted television adaptation. For now, his focus is on bringing the story back to the place where it all started.

Where to watch ‘Warriors’ this weekend Friday, November 13th @12:30pm Fairhope Film Festival Premiere Fairhope Public Library 501 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Ticket Link: https://www.goelevent.com/FairhopeFilmFestival/e/Warriors Saturday, November 14th @9am Fairhope Film Festival Coffee Talk & Panel Jeffrey Reiner , Leland Hall & Brandon Rice, hosted by Lenise Ligon The Book Cellar at Page & Palette 336 De La Mare Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Sunday November 15th @ 5:30pm Warriors Encore Theatrical Screening AMC Mobile 16 785 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695 Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2004496893167?aff=oddtdtcreator Watch the full conversation: Hall discusses the making of Warriors , his journey from Davidson to Hollywood and the future of the documentary in a special edition of the Big Friday Kickoff Podcast with Emily Cochran and Robert Ristaneo.