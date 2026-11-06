Big Brother Winner Rochelle Rackham Faces Backlash Over Past Racist Posts

Rochelle Rackham wins Big Brother 2026 amidst boos and controversy over historic racist social media posts, sparking calls for the title to be revoked by viewers and ITV staff.

Rochelle Rackham was crowned the champion of the 2026 Big Brother series by the ITV reality television network, but the 57-year-old winner received a chorus of boos from the live audience instead of the anticipated cheers. The announcement triggered widespread disbelief and anger among viewers globally, with many expressing shock that the controversial star had secured the victory after weeks of scrutiny regarding her online behavior.

Live Audience Reaction and Host Response

Hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu struggled to maintain order during the live final on Thursday night as spectators heckled the winner. Will Best repeatedly shouted into the microphone to quiet the crowd, stating at one point that the winner could not hear the exit interview due to the noise. He stood up five separate times to ask the audience to settle down while Rochelle Rackham smiled serenely in a floor-length gold dress, appearing unbothered by the detractors.

Also read Big Brother 2026 Winner Rochelle Crowned Amid Controversy and Ofcom Complaints

Rochelle addressed the hostility directly during her interview, telling Best she would take the boos and accept the 100,000-pound prize. She responded to the heckling by saying bring it on as the crowd continued to taunt her. Although chants of racist were heard from the audience, these specific vocalizations were not broadcast on television.

Controversy Over Historical Social Media Posts

The backlash stems from revelations that Rochelle shared a racist social media post 11 years ago while working as an unknown nail technician. The offensive message featured an image of a person bungee jumping with overlaid text promoting the activity for 35 pounds per jump and stating that Muslims could go free with no strings attached. Rochelle captioned the reshare with the phrase love this and added lol to the post.

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Industry insiders and former colleagues questioned why she remained on the show after the post emerged. Sources indicated that ITV chiefs kept her in the competition because production teams were already aware of the offensive meme before she entered the house. She had subsequently removed the post from her social media account after the controversy broke.

ITV Internal Disappointment and Public Vote Results

Behind the scenes at the broadcaster, there is growing upset and dismay regarding the outcome. Many employees at ITV, including the corporation itself, expressed disappointment with the result. Alison Hammond left a telling like on a social media video exposing Rochelle's racist past, highlighting the internal turmoil following the win.

Despite the internal and external criticism, Rochelle won more public votes than any Big Brother contestant in the past 13 years. The final vote count secured an estimated 4.9 million votes in her favor. This massive number indicates that her opinions and clashes brought her as many supporters as critics, with many fans calling her iconic and a legend on social media platforms.

Rival Exit and Calls for Title Revocation

Rochelle's biggest competition was stylist and party-starter Lucy Twinks Burnett, who is a champion of trans rights and a staunch feminist. Her exit from the house was met with cheers and affection from the crowd, who chanted that she should have won. This contrasted sharply with the disappointment visible on the faces of Rochelle's former housemates during the final.

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Some sources argue that the result will cause ITV to lose loyal fans. Critics claim the broadcaster is ashamed for allowing someone with such a history into the house and then giving her the opportunity to win. There are now active calls for the win to be taken away, with one source stating that Rochelle should never have won and that the outcome rewards bad behavior.