Big Brother Star Trish Balusa Sues ITV Over Contestant Treatment

Former Big Brother contestant Trish Balusa files a lawsuit against ITV and production firms. She alleges negligence and double standards after winner Rochelle Rackham's victory.

Trish Balusa has initiated legal proceedings against ITV plc, Banijay UK Productions Limited, and Initial TV. The lawsuit alleges negligence, breach of contract, and misrepresentation regarding her tenure on the reality television series. The former housemate claims the production companies failed to protect her welfare while simultaneously mishandling the vetting process for other contestants.

Trish Balusa Legal Action Details

The 35-year-old keynote speaker and social justice advocate is seeking a settlement in the six-figure range. She argues that she was subjected to deliberate misrepresentation concerning the extent of social media screening performed before her appearance on the show. Balusa contends that the production teams failed to identify problematic historical posts belonging to herself but later utilized such posts to scrutinize and penalize other participants.

Also read Rochelle Rackham Wins Big Brother 2026 Amidst Massive Controversy and Boos

Balusa states that these actions have left her in a state of severe psychological turmoil. The legal filing suggests that the disparity in how past conduct was handled for different contestants constitutes a breach of the duty of care owed to participants. The plaintiff asserts that the production companies amplified harmful narratives rather than mitigating them through proper oversight.

Controversial Winner Rochelle Rackham Context

The legal challenge follows the conclusion of the recent series, where Rochelle Rackham was declared the winner. The 57-year-old nail technician and public figure won despite the Daily Mail uncovering racist social media posts from eleven years ago. Her victory occurred on Thursday and was met with shock and jeers from the viewing audience and live studio crowd.

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Balusa accuses ITV of maintaining double standards by protecting Rackham from accountability while enforcing strict penalties on herself. The producer of the show revealed that an independent supplier was hired to review the digital footprint of potential housemates. The investigation into why Balusa's tweets were missed while others were scrutinized highlights the inconsistent application of vetting protocols.

Pre-Existing Complaints and Platform Response

Before filing the lawsuit, Balusa escalated an intersectional discrimination complaint to the communications regulator Ofcom in December 2024. She alleged that she experienced discrimination both inside and outside the Big Brother house and that ITV failed to provide adequate welfare support. The regulator received these claims regarding the treatment of black women on reality television.

ITV denied the allegations at that time, with a spokesperson stating the claims did not reflect the version of events recognized by the network. The broadcaster also claimed that all contestants, including Balusa, set their social media profiles to private during their time in the house. This privacy setting prevented the immediate discovery of her 2012 tweets until after her eviction.

Impact on Duty of Care Standards

Balusa argues that the current system disproportionately targets black female contestants while shielding others from similar scrutiny. She notes that she apologized publicly for her past comments, expressing deep embarrassment and shame for the ignorance she displayed. The lawsuit aims to trigger genuine reform in duty of care and race relations within the reality TV industry.

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The legal action calls for production companies to be held accountable for failing to run a structured disciplinary process. Balusa asserts that duty of care training cannot be limited to contestants but must apply to producers and production teams. The case seeks to establish that accountability for harmful behavior must be consistent across all participants and staff involved in the production.