Reality TV personality Paul Abrahamian faces backlash over alleged purchases and transport of human remains, including a child's mummified skull and fetal skeleton.

Paul Abrahamian, the thirty-three-year-old reality television personality, is at the center of a growing scandal involving the alleged acquisition and transport of human remains. Abrahamian, who gained initial fame as the runner-up on seasons 18 and 19 of the CBS reality series Big Brother in 2016 and 2017, uses his platform to promote his boutique brand, Deadskull, which focuses on antiques and art. However, recent allegations suggest his business activities extend far beyond conventional collectibles into the purchase of human remains from international sellers.

Argentina Customs Scandal Involving Child Skull

A major controversy erupted in December 2022 when a parcel allegedly containing a child's mummified skull was intercepted by customs agents in Argentina. The package was addressed to Paul Adrahamian, a slight misspelling of the star's name, at a New York City address that matched his known locations. Reports indicate that the remains were hidden under a Spider-Man mask, gauze, and a woolen cap, with a tuft of red hair and eyelashes remaining visible to customs officials. This incident sparked significant public outcry and media attention regarding the ethical implications of such trade.

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Abrahamian Denies Involvement in Skull Incident

In response to the Argentina incident, Abrahamian issued a statement to the Los Angeles Times claiming the situation was inaccurate. He asserted that he had no involvement in that specific matter and that the event does not reflect his work. Despite this denial, the outlet reviewed text messages allegedly sent by a number matching Abrahamian's phone. These messages seem to show the reality star bragging about carrying so-called oddities aboard airplanes on other occasions, raising further questions about his compliance with international laws.

Allegations of Transporting Fetal Skeleton and Heart

Further allegations surfaced regarding Abrahamian's past travel habits and purchases. Text messages allegedly sent in October 2023 showed him boasting about carrying human fetal skeletons and multiple human skulls in his carry-on luggage while flying between Los Angeles and New York City. He purportedly wrote in one message that he had nine grams of weed and tripping balls in his bag along with the remains. Additionally, messages from September 2024 referenced him traveling from Armenia to the United States with a child's heart hidden inside a sandwich, which he allegedly described to an ex-girlfriend as being in its wet home.

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Legal Framework and Ethical Concerns

The trade and transport of human remains are governed by complex laws that vary significantly by state and country. In the United States, regulations on these items are not uniform. California does not strictly restrict the collection of human remains, but other states require a permit process from the department of health for the commercial display of such items for payment. Exceptions are typically made for items consisting solely of human hair or teeth, or those that are more than one hundred years old. International laws on these curiosities are even more fragmented, creating a legal gray area that Abrahamian claims to navigate responsibly.

Impact on Career and House of Villains Season 3

These controversies arrive as Abrahamian prepares for his next major television venture. The official trailer for House of Villains season 3, released on January 20, 2026, at 6:52 p.m. ET, features host Joel McHale teasing bigger twists and manipulators. Despite the ongoing scandal, Abrahamian maintains that he sources materials legally and has contributed to preservation work at a medical university in Armenia. However, the Big Brother franchise has faced criticism for various incidents over the years, making Abrahamian's latest allegations a significant hurdle for his public image and future projects.