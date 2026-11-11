Big Brother Final Triggers 925 Ofcom Complaints Over Winner Rochelle Rackham

A controversial Big Brother win by Rochelle Rackham earned 925 complaints to Ofcom, demanding accountability from ITV and producers after allegations of racist posts and bullying behaviour surfaced.

The final of the popular reality show Big Brother prompted 925 complaints to the broadcasting regulator Ofcom after the win of contestant Rochelle Rackham, who secured 37.65 per cent of the vote. The complaints were lodged following the television broadcast on 27 April 2024 and were a direct reaction to the choice of winner by the viewing audience, as well as the subsequent allegations of racism and bullying that emerged during the live finale.

How the Final Vote Unfolded

During the live closing episode, viewers voted for their preferred contestant. Rochelle Rackham, 57, edged out the second‑placing Twinks by a margin of only 1.03 per cent, with 36.62 per cent of the votes. The level of public engagement was high, but the outcome triggered instant backlash from a portion of the audience. Ofcom received the complaints at a time when the show was still airing the final moments of the competition.

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The complaints cited several points of contention: the inclusion of past social media posts by Rochelle that were described as racist, the aggressive on‑screen remarks made by her towards her opponent, and the overall decision to crown her champion during a live broadcast that had no prior warning.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Challenges

Following the broadcast, former Big Brother star Trish Balusa, age 35, filed a lawsuit against ITV plc, Banijay UK Productions Limited and Initial TV. She claims negligence, breach of contract and misrepresentation by the producers after her own past "racist and homophobic" tweets surfaced. She was evicted from the 2023 reboot of the series a week before the final, and then removed from the spin‑off show Big Brother: Late & Live. The lawsuit seeks a six‑figure settlement and alleges that ITV did not provide proper duty of care or a fair vetting process.

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Balusa stated to the Daily Mail that she felt "double‑standarded" because Rochelle's past posts received public scrutiny while hers had been ignored by the network. She also accused producers of failing to implement a consistent disciplinary policy and of allowing microaggressions to be used for entertainment. The legal action highlights the growing pressure on reality shows to maintain higher ethical standards in contestant selection and post‑production handling.

Impact on the Public and Future Regulations

The 925 formal complaints reflect a broader dissatisfaction among viewers regarding fairness in reality TV. Ofcom's response indicates that the majority of complaints targeted the champion decision rather than the content of the show. A separate figure of 59 complaints arose from the reunion episode, all relating to "alleged bullying behaviour between housemates." These complaints came after a heated exchange where Rochelle referred to Johanne as a "nasty piece of work" and accused her of having a "f*****g screw loose."

The sustained backlash is prompting calls for stricter vetting protocols and better oversight of social media content before contestants enter televised shows. Industry experts suggest that producers must adopt structured, consistent duty‑of‑care policies that apply to every participant. The final and reunion programmes have spotlighted the need for clearer guidelines on how past behaviour, public statements and on‑screen conduct should be addressed to protect both contestants and audience members from discriminatory or abusive content.

In the wake of the complaints, ITV and its partners face the prospect of revising their procedures for contestant selection, audience voting transparency and public communication. The cooperation between law enforcement, production companies and media regulators will be closely monitored as the entertainment sector seeks to rebuild trust with viewers who increasingly demand accountability and respect for diversity and inclusion in reality television.