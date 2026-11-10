Big Brother 4 Stars Reunite After 23 Years For Jon Tickle Charity Cause

The original Big Brother 4 housemates reunite for a rare gathering organized by Jon Tickle to raise funds after his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

The cast of Big Brother 4 gathered for a significant reunion this weekend, marking 23 years since they first inhabited the famous television house. The event was orchestrated by former contestant Jon Tickle, who sought to reconnect with his former housemates following his recent diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease (MND). This emotional meeting allowed the group to reminisce about their shared past while supporting a cause close to Tickle's heart.

The Core Event And Reunion Details

The gathering brought together the original cast members, who were historically known for their unusually harmonious relationships within the compound. During their time on the show, there were very few arguments or rows that disrupted the group dynamic, a trait that made their reconnection all the more meaningful. The friends expressed immense joy at seeing one another again, noting that despite the passage of time, their bond remained intact.

Also read Big Brother star Jon Tickle, 52, diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Jon Tickle initiated the reunion with the dual purpose of catching up with old friends and raising awareness for his health challenge. Earlier in the year, he was diagnosed with MND, a degenerative condition that causes muscle weakness and is currently incurable. The event served as a vital opportunity for Tickle to lean on his support network and for the group to demonstrate their solidarity during this difficult period.

Jon Tickle Career And Health Battle

Jon Tickle was the breakout star of Big Brother 4, becoming the first evicted housemate to return to the show. As a data strategy manager at the time, he gained fame for his quirkiness and inventive nature, though his frequent complaints about the show led to his fifth-place eviction. His surprise re-entry three weeks later sparked paranoia among housemates who feared his knowledge of the outside world.

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Following his time on the program, Tickle co-presented Sky One's Brainiac: Science Abuse alongside Richard Hammond. He later worked for the international energy services company Centrica before taking early retirement in September after being made redundant. His ongoing health battle has seen him and his friends raise more than £25,000 for the MND Association through a grueling charity cycling challenge to the summit of the Col du Galibier in the French Alps.

Winner Cameron Stout Path To Teaching

Cameron Stout left the house as the winner of Big Brother 4, securing the title with 1.9 million votes. He was widely recognized for his strong evangelical Christian beliefs and for stating he was a virgin due to his refusal to have sex before marriage. His time in the house included a unique swap with Big Brother Africa, where he traveled to Randburg, South Africa, and met Dr Kenneth Kaunda, the founding president of Zambia.

After his victory, Stout pursued a career in entertainment, starring in several pantomimes and becoming a patron of His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. He also co-presented the BBC Scotland series Teen Commandments with Edith Bowman and wrote numerous newspaper columns. He is currently working as a primary schoolteacher in Orkney, having transitioned away from the spotlight to focus on education.

Runner-Up Ray Shah Media Success

Ray Shah finished in second place, narrowly missing out on the grand prize but quickly capitalizing on his newfound fame. He landed his own television show titled On The Box on Dublin's City Channel and became a presenter for Dublin's Q102 radio station, 4fm, and iRadio. The Irish DJ established his own sports supplements company called Bodyfirst Nutrition and serves as the resident DJ for TRYKA Official.

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Shah recently shared photographs from the reunion on social media, noting the difficulty of organizing the gathering after 23 years. He described the meeting as a great laugh with most of the original gang, reinforcing the legacy of Big Brother 4 as one of the original reality television casts. The event highlighted the lasting connections formed in the house and the enduring support among its former contestants.