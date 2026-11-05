Big Brother 2026 Winner Rochelle Crowned Amid Controversy and Ofcom Complaints

Rochelle wins Big Brother 2026 despite facing hundreds of Ofcom complaints and backlash for controversial remarks. Runner-up Twinks and housemate Yasmin react to the divisive final results.

Big Brother 2026 concluded on Thursday with a highly contentious final, as Rochelle was crowned the winner of the series. The announcement sparked a mixed reaction from the studio audience, who booed the housewife during her victory speech. Despite the negative reception, Rochelle secured the top spot in a vote that had been widely predicted to be one of the closest in the show's history. Her win comes after a summer of intense drama, public backlash, and regulatory scrutiny regarding her conduct inside the house.

Final Results and Contestant Placements

The final standings revealed a sharp divide among viewers and contestants alike. Twinks, who arrived late in the series, finished as the runner-up in second place. She exited the house in high spirits, even as some of her fellow housemates chanted for a recount of the votes. The third-place finisher was Yasmin, who received a raucous reception from the crowd upon the announcement. Samuel completed the top four, securing the title of the series' top male housemate.

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Earlier in the eviction sequence, Catrin was evicted in sixth place, becoming the first representative from Wales to reach the final during the show's ITV era. Lynx followed in fifth place, reflecting on his close friendship with Yasmin during his time in the home. The final four participants represented a diverse range of public opinion, with the final vote tally confirming Rochelle as the public choice despite the polarizing nature of her time in the house.

Controversial Behavior and Ofcom Complaints

Rochelle proved to be one of the most divisive housemates in Big Brother history, amassing a record 29 nominations from viewers. Her behavior triggered significant backlash, leading to numerous complaints to the media regulator Ofcom. One of the most severe incidents involved a conversation with Charlotte Notts, a housemate who lost her limbs to meningitis. Rochelle admitted she was scared of people with no limbs, a comment that drew widespread criticism.

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Further controversy arose when Rochelle was reprimanded by producers for her language regarding plus-sized housemate Yasmin. During a discussion about Yasmin's job as a teacher, Rochelle mocked her by suggesting the teacher would eat all the children's packed lunches behind their backs. She then performed an impression of Yasmin denying involvement while eating, and later commented that Yasmin's bed was going. These actions resulted in an official warning from Big Brother regarding her treatment of fellow contestants.

Viewership Records and Digital Performance

Despite the controversy, the series achieved significant commercial success on digital platforms. The Big Brother brand surpassed 220 million streams on ITVX this year. The current series and its companion show, Big Brother: Late & Live, exceeded 56 million streams. This figure represents an increase of over 22 million streams compared to the previous year's series, making it the most-watched series since the franchise launched on ITV in 2023.

The eight-week run of the show led to heightened tensions among housemates, with the series becoming one of the most complained about in reality television history. Ofcom received over 22,000 complaints regarding the series. The majority of these complaints related to the behavior of Omar, specifically his coercive and controlling conduct toward his girlfriend, Rhianna. The volume of complaints highlights the intense public interest and the polarizing nature of the interactions captured on camera.

Omar Apologizes and Upcoming Reunion Special

Following the finale, Omar broke his silence regarding the backlash surrounding his treatment of Rhianna. He appeared on the podcast Big Brother: The Group Chat with GK Barry and Kate Lawler, addressing criticisms that some of their conversations were uncomfortable to watch. Omar insisted that he has learned he needs to listen more and acknowledged that there were times when he was nasty, though he claimed it was not his intention.

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Omar explained that the couple was navigating a relationship on television and experienced significant miscommunication. He stated that they had loads of conversations and daily interventions to iron out issues, particularly toward the end of the series. Viewers will have the opportunity to hear more from the housemates in a one-off reunion special scheduled for Friday. This event will provide a platform for the contestants to address any remaining drama or issues that were not discussed during their time in the house.