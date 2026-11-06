Big Brother 2026 Ends with Rochelle Rackham Crowned Winner Amid 22,000 Ofcom Complaints

Big Brother 2026 ended with Rochelle Rackham as winner after more than 22,000 Ofcom complaints over Omar El Mayer's behaviour, while the series passed 56m streams.

Big Brother 2026 has come to a close after eight weeks, and the series has proven to be one of the most contentious in the show's 26-year run. The final took place on Thursday, when housewife Rochelle Rackham was crowned the winner after a close public vote. Media regulator Ofcom has received more than 22,000 complaints about the series, which places it among the most complained about series in reality TV history.

The majority of those Ofcom complaints relate to Omar El Mayer's 'coercive and controlling behaviour' towards his girlfriend Rhianna Collins. Despite the controversy, the series has exceeded 56m streams, an increase of over 22m streams compared with Big Brother and Big Brother: Late & Live last year.

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Rochelle Rackham Wins the Big Brother 2026 Final

Rochelle Rackham won the Big Brother 2026 final on Thursday after a close public vote against her rival Lucinda Burnett, known as Twinks. Much of the crowd booed during the final moments of the result.

The pair clashed on many occasions. Twinks, who identifies as a witch and is described as far left, held opposing views to Rochelle, who often rallied against cancel culture and woke behaviour.

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Rochelle was also reported to have said that she 'hates' feminism, adding to the drama that defined the series.

Omar El Mayer Conduct Sparks Coercive Control Complaints

Omar El Mayer, a jewellery designer, became romantically linked with Rhianna Collins just days after entering the house. Cracks between the couple grew so wide that Omar's treatment of his girlfriend triggered thousands of Ofcom complaints.

Omar's behaviour included scolding Rhianna for speaking about their fallout with other housemates. Language cited in the coverage included 'don't talk about me', 'don't cry', 'don't look away from me', 'sort yourself out' and 'fix up'.

Women's Aid called for Omar to be removed from the house after concerning scenes between him and Rhianna aired on television.

Big Brother reprimanded Omar in the Diary Room, telling him that at times it appeared he was dismissing his fellow housemates' feelings and experiences. Omar replied that he fully understood, insisting that he had never dismissed a housemate's feelings and had done nothing but look out for Rhianna. Big Brother responded that he must always be mindful of the impact his language and behaviour can have on others.

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Rhianna and Omar agreed to 'tone down' their romance after the tense exchange. Rhianna stressed that she did not feel Omar was being 'controlling towards her.'

Record Ratings and Ofcom Complaint Rankings

The controversy did not hurt viewing figures. The final alone drew 770,000 viewers, a sharp rise on last year's finale, which attracted 516,000 overnight viewers.

Reports state that more than 22,000 viewers have complained about Omar's behaviour, the most any contestant has received across all 21 civilian series, including when the show aired on Channel 4 and 5. It is also the third highest number of complaints for a single incident in Big Brother history, behind Jade Goody's racism row with 45,000 complaints and Roxanne Pallett's punch-gate with 27,000 complaints.

The series has also been described as the most complained about in ITV history, with over 20,000 people highlighting the problematic scenes.

The available reporting does not set out any further procedures or dates following the final, so no additional next steps for the series can be confirmed at this stage.