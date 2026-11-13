Giants Fall to Commanders 24-21 as McCarthy Throws Late Interception

The New York Giants lost to the Washington Commanders 24-21 after J.J. McCarthy's late interception sealed the game. McCarthy threw for 293 yards and a touchdown, while Cam Skattebo rushed for two scores.

The New York Giants fell to the Washington Commanders 24-21 on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The loss dropped the Giants to 5-3-1 on the season and marked their first home defeat to Washington since Week 7 of the 2023 season.

McCarthy Skattebo Lead Giants Offense

J.J. McCarthy, making his first home start for Big Blue, completed 23 passes for 293 yards, one touchdown, and one game-sealing interception. McCarthy's 293 yards were a season high, and he completed 63.9 percent of his passes. Running back Cam Skattebo rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Also read Giants vs. Commanders live updates: J.J. McCarthy starts again in NFC East clash

The game ended with Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepting McCarthy's deep pass intended for Malik Nabers. Douglas waved goodbye to Giants fans as McCarthy yelled a four-letter word and slammed his helmet. The Giants' brutal loss was defined by their failure to convert on fourth-and-short opportunities in the fourth quarter. The team chose not to go for it on any of those chances, a decision that proved costly.

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In dismal weather conditions, the first points came via field goal. Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada missed a 33-yard attempt for the Giants. Washington then drove 49 yards on 11 plays, culminating in a 46-yard field goal from rookie Drew Stevens. The Giants responded with a 16-play, 72-yard drive that took 7:48 off the clock.

An 11-yard run by McCarthy on second-and-10 at the 50 highlighted the series. After a defensive pass interference call gave New York the ball at the 1-yard line, Skattebo rushed into the end zone. Zvada's extra point gave the Giants a 7-3 lead. Washington closed the second quarter with a nine-play, 67-yard drive.

Commanders Take Halftime Lead

A 30-yard completion to Stefon Diggs set up a one-yard touchdown pass to Ben Sinnott, giving the Commanders a 10-7 halftime lead. The Giants struck first in the second half. McCarthy engineered a five-play, 55-yard drive, including a 25-yard completion to rookie Malachi Fields. On second-and-3 from the Washington 13, Skattebo ran into the end zone for his second touchdown.

Zvada's extra point put the Giants ahead 14-10. The Commanders answered quickly. Jayden Daniels led a six-play, 77-yard drive, aided by a 24-yard pass to Sinnott. Daniels capped the drive with a 31-yard strike to Antonio Williams, putting Washington back on top 17-14.

New York then showcased explosive passing. McCarthy needed just three plays to complete a 69-yard drive. He connected with tight end Isaiah Likely for a 66-yard touchdown, giving the Giants a 21-17 lead with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter. Washington had two potential scoring drives thwarted by interceptions from safeties Jevon Holland and Ar'Darius Washington.

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Daniels Throws Interceptions

Daniels, who had not thrown an interception all season, tossed picks on consecutive series. But the Commanders were not done. A defensive pass interference penalty on Giants cornerback Deonte Banks spotted Washington 33 yards. Daniels then threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Diggs.

Stevens' extra point gave Washington a 24-21 lead with less than one minute remaining. Despite a 21-yard completion from McCarthy to Fields to begin the final drive, the Giants could not make the late-game magic. McCarthy's pass intended for Nabers over the middle was intercepted by Douglas. Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was shaken up in the fourth quarter after a shoestring tackle on Commanders running back Rachaad White.

He walked to the sidelines under his own power. The game was played in inclement weather that forced both teams off the field during pregame warmups. The Giants wore their Vintage White uniforms, and the end zones replicated those from the 1980s and 1990s. Several fans wore white to White Out MetLife Stadium.

The Giants will remain at MetLife Stadium to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Dallas Cowboys (4-5) will host the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Philadelphia Eagles (2-7) are on their bye in Week 10 and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 22 at Lincoln Financial Field.