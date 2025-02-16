Big Bear Lake Prepares for a Romantic Valentine's Day Weekend in 2025

Big Bear Lake is anticipating a flurry of love this Valentine's Day weekend when the holiday falls on a Friday in 2025. Couples can enjoy a range of winter activities, from skiing and snowboarding to art classes and special dining experiences. The Big Bear Visitors Center will be offering free Valentine's Day gift bags filled with sweet treats.

Big Bear Lake , California is gearing up for a romantic Valentine's Day weekend in 2025, with the holiday falling on a Friday. This presents couples with a wealth of cozy and winter-themed opportunities to enjoy in the mountain community. The focus isn't on whether the snow sticks around, but rather on how many amorous outings you can squeeze in during the extended Presidents' Weekend. Popular winter activities like skiing and snowboarding are always a hit in the picturesque, snow-capped area.

But Big Bear also offers a variety of alternative diversions. Consider participating in an 'Art in the Wild' painting session, indulging in wine and bites at Barrel 33 in the Village, or enjoying a Valentine's brunch at Mystic Rose. Just be sure to check local event schedules for details and availability. A special treat awaits visitors to the Big Bear Visitors Center. Those who stop by during the Valentine's Day weekend will receive a complimentary Valentine's-themed gift bag filled with sweet treats like chocolates and plushies. To ensure you get yours, plan to visit early on February 14th. Before heading up the mountain, always check road conditions and travel advisories, and pack accordingly, potentially including chains, to navigate the potentially snowy wonderland. Visit Big Bear CEO Travis Scott expressed his excitement, stating, 'The fresh snow we're expecting this week should provide a serene winter backdrop that'll set the perfect tone for romance. The free Valentine's Day gift bags are icing on the cake!' Find out more about this romantic getaway at the official Visit Big Bear website





Valentine's Day Big Bear Lake Romantic Getaway Winter Activities Travel Deals

