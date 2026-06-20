Big Bear Eagles Named Sandy and Luna by Third-Graders, 5-Week-Old Eaglet Banded in Idyllwild

A group of Big Bear third graders has chosen the names Sandy and Luna for the newest viral Big Bear eaglet stars, the April hatchlings of bald eagle parents Jackie and Shadow. The eaglet with a slight curve to the gape and a larger head and neck is Sandy, while the other eaglet is named Luna. A 5-week-old bald eagle chick was banded this week at Lake Hemet in the San Jacinto Mountains near Idyllwild and is being called Jubilee.

A group of Big Bear third graders has chosen the names for the newest viral Big Bear eaglet stars, the April hatchlings of bald eagle parents Jackie and Shadow, from among 64,000 submitted name entries.

The nonprofit that monitors and protects the eagles, Friends of Big Bear Valley, has installed and operates 24-hour livestream cameras on and near the eagles' nest. The eaglet with a slight curve to the gape and a larger head and neck is Sandy, while the other eaglet is named Luna. Luna is a popular name being the Latin name for moon and originating in Roman mythology.

The students chose the names after being given 30 randomly selected entries from the 64,000 names. Every person who submitted a winning name entry will receive a certificate of recognition. The popularity of the eagle family has only continued to grow in the years since the installation of the first nest camera, becoming a viral sensation. The Friends group has roughly 2.4 million social media followers, including more than 1 million on its main Facebook page.

Meanwhile, a 5-week-old bald eagle chick was banded this week at Lake Hemet in the San Jacinto Mountains near Idyllwild and is being called Jubilee





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Big Bear Eagles Sandy And Luna Bald Eagles Jackie And Shadow Friends Of Big Bear Valley

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