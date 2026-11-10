Big Bear Alpine Zoo to greet the season with shimmer (and snuggly sweaters)

One of the highest-elevation animal parks in the country will glow with “Wild Lights” over a few crisp weeks.

and mountain lions and little critters that call Big Bear's well-known animal park home rock cozy coats made for chillier nights. But the humans calling upon thedo need to wear a jacket or a sweater or both, plus a scarf and mittens, before heading out into the starlit property to soak in the seasonal shimmer and glow.

That glow comes from millions of bulbs and decorations, the entrancing sights appear at the zoo for a few weeks each November and December. Oh yes, and a few January dates, too: It's, an after-dark experience summoning the enchantment over several nights, starting Nov. 13, 2026. There are, in fact, two million lights to admire, and themed areas that fit the festive spirit of moment, including the wholesome"Classic Christmas" section.

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Other spots include"Rudolph's Storybook Adventure" and"The Alpine Night Sky," which delights in the density of stars that appear over low-lit Big Bear on any given evening. Visit Big Bear is behind Wild Lights, and the beneficiaries of the multi-week event are Care for Big Bear and the zoo, a place that gives"... injured, orphaned, and imprinted wild animals a 2nd chance.

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"Snuggle with a sweetheart and stroll the Big Bear Alpine Zoo on a late fall or early winter evening.will abound around town during the holidays, if you plan on spending some time on the slopes once they open or Christmas shopping in the village. Businesses and residences around Big Bear will do it in merry mondo fashion, one inflatable Santa or string of lights at time, from Dec. 1 and 31, during theThe monthlong showdown will involve voting, so be sure to pick your favorite house or restaurant or decorated destination, and a map to some of Big Bears bulb-iest and most brilliant abodes.

And if you're heading straight to the ski scene as the holidays approach? There's plenty to do around, including the traditional Torchlight Parade on New Year's Eve. But wait: You say you want to admire the animals of Big Bear Alpine Zoo during the day? They're an amazing bunch, including Bowie, the gorgeous golden raccoon and a local favorite. Check out tickets, times, and more by