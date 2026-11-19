Plus, Fran McCaffery shares his thoughts on Villanova leaving the Big 5 format next year and Temple got going from deep against La Salle. Here are the highlight moments around the local schools.

After a summer of transfers, eligibility lawsuits, and Villanova ’s dramatic exit from the Big 5, college basketball is finally back — and it feels mostly normal.

Here’s what we have seen from around the Big 5 men’s programs through the first few weeks of the season: Familiar name leading Drexel Last season, Drexel coach Zach Spiker employed a balanced attack on offense with four players scoring between nine and 15 points per game. This offseason, the Dragons lost those four players — two to the transfer portal and two to graduation. In their absence, Spiker has not abandoned his team-basketball approach.

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On Saturday, five Drexel players scored in double-digits in its 66-64 win over Maine. Through four games, freshman wing Latief Lorenzano-White is leading the Dragons with 13 points per game. The name may ring a bell for local basketball savants. After his freshman year at Bartram High School, Lorenzano-White transferred to Imhotep Charter.

With the Panthers, he helped lift coach Andre Nobles’ squad to three Public League championships and became a 1,000-point scorer at the school. Now, he is the leading man in Spikers’ synergetic offense. Backcourt woes on the Main Line Villanova lost its second matchup against a high-major opponent on Tuesday, falling to Pittsburgh, 81-61. A flurry of issues were exposed in the loss, including another lackluster performance by Italian phenom Luigi Suigo and the Wildcats’ late-game collapse.

Above all, the most pressing concern for coach Kevin Willard is figuring out his point guard room. Villanova has failed to find production from the position following the transfer of Acaden Lewis, who joined Miami for a bigger payday. The Wildcats have cycled back and forth between Illinois-Chicago transfer Elijah Crawford and backup Buddy Simmons — who have both struggled to run the offense.

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On Tuesday, Simmons was out with a sprained right ankle, so senior wing Tyler Perkins was asked to handle some of the playmaking duties. He ended his night with four turnovers. Tell them how you feel, Fran After 2-3 Penn’s 83-77 loss to St. Joseph’s on Saturday, Quakers coach Fran McCaffery was asked about Villanova’s impending exit from the Big 5. McCaffery didn’t mince words, lamenting Villanova’s rejected proposal for a new city series format.

“I’m a very practical guy,” McCaffery said. “They don’t want to be in the Big 5.

Then don’t be in the Big 5. … But I will say the proposal was not a proposal. When a proposal is unanimously declined four seconds after it’s presented, it’s not a proposal. So I don’t have any animosity toward .

I consider Kevin a good friend. He’s a good man. He’s a very good coach. Been coaching against him for years.

A lot of respect for Villanova. And they decided to do what’s right for their program, and I respect that. I’m not hating on anybody.

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“The proposal was not anything that anybody would have ever considered seriously. And they should have known that before they proposed it. ” Number of the week: 12 Temple drained a season-high 12 three-pointers in an 84-71 win over La Salle on Sunday. Forward Gavin Griffiths, the artist formerly known as LeBron Frames , drained five shots from deep, logging 19 points.

“I think I just got really good looks,” Griffiths said. “My teammates kept finding me and that’s my job to shoot. So, I have to be ready to shoot when I’m out there. ” The three-point barrage was a welcome sight for Temple coach Adam Fisher.

Through four games, the Owls rank ninth in the American in three-pointers made per game. Top performance Khaafiq Myers’ career-high 30 points helped lift St. Joe’s over Big 5 foe Penn on Saturday. Myers, a Neumann Goretti graduate, shot 12 of 19 from the floor and added four assists.

“I finish well for somebody that’s 5--10,” Myers said. Myers’ heroics reminded some Hawks fans of another “little man” from the little school ... Other notable performances around the Big 5 ... Penn wing Michael Zanoni’s career-high 36 points against St. Joes’s.

Temple guard Derrian Ford’s 20 points against La Salle. La Salle guard Rob Dockery’s 14 points and six rebounds against Temple. Drexel forward Panagiotis Pagonis’ 14 points and seven rebounds against Maine. Suigo’s 19 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in an 80-59 win against La Salle.

Coming up Drexel has both of its Big 5 pod matchups remaining, Temple is flying to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam tournament, and Villanova will look to get its first marquee win: Friday : Temple vs. Middle Tennessee Friday : St. Joe’s at Drexel Saturday : Penn at La Salle Saturday : Michigan vs. Villanova at Xfinity Mobile Arena Saturday & Sunday : Temple vs. Indiana State / Stephen F. Austin Monday : Temple vs. TBD Monday : Penn State Brandywine at La Salle Tuesday : Coppin State at Villanova Tuesday : Drexel at Penn