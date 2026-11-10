Big 12 Week 11 Delivers Late Finishes as Texas Tech Tops West Virginia 53-48

Big 12 Week 11 produced high-scoring finishes, including Texas Tech's 53-48 win over West Virginia and UCF's 33-32 victory over Kansas. Several teams now face key road tests.

Big 12 Week 11 opened with a late-night thriller on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, when No. 22 Arizona stormed past TCU 29-28. The Wildcats trailed the Horned Frogs 28-20 with 6:35 to play, but they took the lead after an 11-play touchdown drive. The win set the tone for a weekend full of close finishes across the conference.

The Saturday slate, which fell on Nov. 7, 2026, delivered a top-10 Holy War matchup that had a chance to go to overtime. A desperation heave from Bear Bachmeier to Kyler Kasper ended in the end zone without a completion, and No. 3 Utah safety Nate Ritchie was in position to make the play. The afternoon window then produced a pair of compelling finishes that defined the day.

Also read Stock Up, Stock Down: Going Beyond the In-Game Performances vs. Texas Tech

Late Scoring Decides Several Big 12 Week 11 Games

Several Big 12 Week 11 games were decided in the final seconds or on a single turnover. UCF scored a touchdown with one second left to win 33-32 over Kansas, after the Jayhawks had surged into a six-point lead. The Knights needed a 73-yard march to produce the winning score.

Elsewhere, No. 17 Houston beat Cincinnati 31-24 after a fumble recovery on a backward pass. The turnover proved decisive in a game where both offenses struggled to sustain long drives in the second half. Houston's win kept it firmly in the conference race.

Advertisement

The Saturday nightcap was another vintage Big 12 shootout for the second week in a row. No. 15 Texas Tech survived West Virginia 53-48, with the two teams combining for 1,220 yards of offense and 68 points in the first half alone. Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos led an offense that has gained a new gear since the Red Raiders moved away from Will Hammond at the position.

Colorado and Kansas State Suffer Costly Defeats

Colorado suffered one of its worst offensive showings of the year in a 20-10 loss at Arizona State. The Buffaloes moved the ball for less than 10 yards on each of their first five possessions. Their final total of 312 yards was the lowest of any Colorado game in Big 12 play this season.

Kansas State fell 66-28 to Oklahoma State, and its offense had little answer for the Cowboys. Blake Barnett and Dillon Duff combined for three interceptions, which put an already struggling defense in even more difficult positions. The Wildcats produced only two plays of more than 20 yards, and both came in the first quarter.

Arizona State built a 17-point halftime lead over Colorado with early explosive plays. Jake Fette hit Omarion Miller on a 33-yard pass that set up a first-and-goal on the opening touchdown drive. Albert Smith III sacked Isaac Wilson three times as the Sun Devils' defense recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Upcoming Road Tests and Key Matchups Ahead

Utah at Arizona is the lone ranked matchup on the Week 11 schedule. It is also the Utes' only ranked road game of the 2026 season, and it comes right after an emotional win. Arizona will look to build on its late comeback against TCU, while Utah will try to avoid a letdown.

Advertisement

Kansas State's first road trip of November is at TCU this week, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. EST on ESPNU. TCU and Kansas State each need to win two of their final three games to reach bowl eligibility. Both programs face a demanding stretch before the regular season ends.

Colorado hosts Houston for its only Friday night game of the season, with kickoff set for 10:15 p.m. EST on ESPN. The Cougars are the third ranked opponent the Buffaloes have hosted this year. Earlier, Colorado lost 29-7 to Texas Tech and fell 27-24 to Utah.

Kansas travels to West Virginia for its penultimate road game of 2026, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU. Isaiah Marshall and the Jayhawks offense recovered from a 26-7 deficit against UCF, and Marshall finished with 125 yards, 93 of them on the ground. Slowing down West Virginia's Michael Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook will test a run defense that has been vulnerable this season.

Arizona State heads to UCF in Week 11 with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The Knights have struggled defensively in conference play, but they recently regained a key offensive piece in Alonza Barnett III. That return could shape how UCF approaches the matchup against the Sun Devils.