Big 12 Quarterback Rankings Week 11: Dampier Tops List Amidst Castellanos and Hawkins Surge

Devon Dampier leads the Big 12 quarterback rankings as Week 11 approaches. Thomas Castellanos and Michael Hawkins Jr. show explosive form, while Bear Bachmeier struggles with turnovers.

Entering Week 11 of the 2026 college football season, the Big 12 conference showcases a wide disparity in quarterback performance across its eight member institutions. The upcoming matchups feature dynamic dual-threat leaders like Devon Dampier at No. 2 Utah against pass-heavy starters such as Noah Fifita at No. 23 Arizona. These contrasting styles highlight the strategic diversity currently defining the conference landscape.

Dampier Leads Rankings After Dynamic Play

No. 2 Utah features Devon Dampier as one of the nation's most versatile offensive weapons, combining elite passing accuracy with significant rushing ability. His dual-threat capabilities have been instrumental in maintaining the Utes' high ranking and competitive position in the conference standings. Dampier's performance against the BYU Cougars demonstrated the effectiveness of Utah's offensive scheme when the quarterback operates with freedom.

Also read Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris Knows Ties to Texas Tech Big Story This Week

Castellanos and Hawkins Show Offensive Firepower

Thomas Castellanos of No. 12 Texas Tech delivered a spectacular offensive night against West Virginia with 362 passing yards and 102 rushing yards. The Red Raiders scored 53 points in their 53-48 victory, with Castellanos contributing to a first-half total of 68 combined points between both teams. His ability to spread the ball to Prince Strachan and Ryan Ward on deep passes complements his ground game effectively.

Michael Hawkins Jr. also exceeded 300 passing yards for the second time this season while adding 88 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His performance against Texas Tech proved that the West Virginia Mountaineers remain a formidable offensive force despite defensive challenges. Hawkins Jr. continues to be a constant threat to run, making him difficult to defend in close game situations.

Advertisement

Recent Struggles Define Bachmeier and Lagway Performances

Bear Bachmeier of BYU faced significant difficulties in the Holy War loss to Utah, throwing four interceptions in the final three quarters after taking a 20-14 lead. His performance included picks thrown directly at Utah defenders, contributing to the 28-20 defeat despite BYU's earlier momentum. The Cougars will look to rebound against the Baylor Bears in their upcoming home matchup scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on Fox.

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway utilized his legs more than ever in the 42-31 win over Iowa State, running for 119 yards and a touchdown. While Lagway showed improved mobility with 119 rushing yards, he does not pose the same immediate physical threat to defenses as Devon Dampier. The Bears will face BYU on the road, looking to maintain their defensive intensity despite recent inconsistencies.

Fifita and Marshall Provide Steady Offensive Leadership

Noah Fifita led Arizona to a 29-28 victory over TCU with heroic late-game performances after the Wildcats rallied from an eight-point deficit. His consistency as a multi-season starter has been crucial for Arizona's success, particularly in high-pressure situations against tough opponents like the Horned Frogs. Fifita's ability to manage the game in the final two minutes of regulation sets him apart as a reliable leader.

Isaiah Marshall of Kansas has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in two of his last three games, showcasing his value as a mobile quarterback for the Jayhawks. His running game complements Kansas's overall offensive strategy against teams like West Virginia in the upcoming Week 11 matchup. Marshall's ability to gain significant yardage on the ground adds a crucial dimension to Kansas's offensive playbook.

Advertisement

Upcoming Matchups Test Quarterback Resilience

Conner Weigman of Houston contributed to the 31-24 win over Cincinnati with 227 passing yards and two touchdowns. His steady performance highlights the depth of quarterback talent outside the top three rankings. Weigman's ability to execute under pressure remains a key factor for Houston's continued success in the conference.

The upcoming Week 11 schedule presents critical tests for these quarterbacks as they face varying defensive schemes. Texas Tech travels to face No. 25 Oklahoma State, while West Virginia hosts Kansas in a battle of mobile leaders. These matchups will further refine the standings and determine the conference's top offensive contenders.

Defensive strategies will play a pivotal role in these games, as teams like Oklahoma State have allowed no fewer than three touchdowns in six Big 12 games. Conversely, Kansas has shown resilience in defending the run despite allowing significant yardage in previous weeks. The interplay between offensive firepower and defensive discipline will define the outcomes of these upcoming contests.

As the season progresses, the distinction between elite quarterbacks and solid performers becomes increasingly clear. Devon Dampier's leadership at Utah, combined with the explosive offenses of Castellanos and Hawkins Jr., sets a high benchmark for the conference. The remaining games will test whether other quarterbacks can match this level of consistency and impact on the field.