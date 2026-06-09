Big 12 Officials Weigh Boycott of Texas Tech After Court Ruling Allows Gambling QB to Play

Angered by a court decision allowing Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby to play despite betting on his own team, Big 12 officials are threatening to refuse to play the Red Raiders, citing integrity concerns.

Big 12 officials are expressing outrage and considering refusing to play Texas Tech following a court ruling that allows quarterback Brendan Sorsby to continue playing despite admitting to wagering on his own team.

The transfer quarterback, who signed a lucrative NIL deal with Texas Tech, was exposed for his extensive gambling record. Now, a Texas judge has barred punitive action against him, sparking fury across the conference. Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor called the ruling a major problem, stating, 'There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren't scheduled to play them this year, but it's something we have to look at from a college football perspective.

This is greater than the Big 12.

' Taylor expressed concerns that allowing a quarterback who admitted to placing dozens of bets on his own team while playing compromises the integrity of college football. Sorsby also admitted to thousands of bets on other sports, violating NCAA rules and potentially breaking state gambling laws. Taylor added, 'It's fucking bullshit. I know the kid has a problem.

Well, get well and focus on your problem. It is absolutely devastating for him to be able to play when every other sport deems an athlete ineligible for betting on their team.

' Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, a member of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, told Yahoo Sports that serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports are needed. 'This is not about Texas Tech. It's about protecting our own locker room. We cannot, in good conscience, put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden by the courts.

If a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves,' Brooks said. He added that all FBS schools should only compete against programs operating under a uniform, trustworthy standard of fairness.

'We've officially reached the point of no return,' Brooks concluded. The sentiment echoes across the conference, with officials fearing that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent. The controversy highlights the ongoing struggle between NCAA rules and state court interventions. MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, also vice-chair of the NCAA Division I Cabinet, said the ruling underscores the need for Congress to grant the NCAA autonomy to enforce its own rules.

'The ruling speaks to the challenges we have in enforcing sensible rules. We need help from the federal government that gives us some protection to enforce our rules,' Steinbrecher stated. As the debate escalates, Big 12 officials are weighing unprecedented measures to ensure competitive integrity. Some have hinted at boycotting games against Texas Tech, while others call for a unified response across college football.

The situation remains fluid, with Texas Tech expected to respond soon. For now, the Red Raiders are preparing for their next game with Sorsby under center, but the opposition may be limited as other programs reconsider their schedules to avoid a tainted matchup. The NCAA is also exploring legal avenues to challenge the ruling, but the immediate impact is a fractured conference and a growing distrust in the system





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