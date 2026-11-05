Big 12 College Football Predictions: Baylor, BYU, Texas Tech Matchups

Analysis of key Big 12 college football games featuring Baylor, BYU, Texas Tech, and Utah as teams fight for championship positioning and playoff hopes.

The upcoming week in Big 12 college football presents a critical gauntlet for several conference contenders as the regular season begins to wind down. Key matchups involving the Baylor Bears, BYU Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Utah Utes will directly influence the trajectory of the conference championship race and potential College Football Playoff bids.

Baylor Bears Defense Faces Iowa State Test

Baylor enters the contest against Iowa State under interim head coach Joe Klanderman, who has been credited with driving a significant defensive turnaround from the previous season. Despite the team featuring back-to-back premier and productive wide receivers, the offense has experienced a mixed performance this season. The Bears must now navigate one of the toughest stretches of the schedule by facing three of the Big 12's highest-ranked teams.

Also read Unbeaten Utah Hosts BYU In A Holy War That Could Shape The Big 12 Title Race

The offensive line will face intense scrutiny if it fails to establish control in the running game against an Iowa State defense that allows over 200 rushing yards on average in Big 12 play. Expect Baylor running backs and quarterback DJ Lagway to exploit the Cyclones' defense with aggressive ground attacks. On the other side, Iowa State running back Aiden Flora will seek to replicate the success Kansas had earlier, though the Bears' defense aims to limit his output to levels seen against TCU.

BYU Cougars Challenge Utah Utes Undefeated Streak

At 11:00 a.m. in Salt Lake City, the AP No. 9 BYU Cougars face the AP No. 3 Utah Utes in a clash that could reshape the Big 12 standings. Utah is defending a 14-game winning streak and an undefeated record, while BYU seeks to continue its recent pattern of defeating highly ranked opponents, following its earlier victory over Notre Dame.

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BYU must overcome the absence of LJ Martin in the starting lineup, relying instead on quarterback Bear Bachmeier, Legend Glasker, and the broader offensive roster to disrupt Utah's momentum. The Utes, led by Devon Dampier on offense and a stout defensive unit, aim to extend their winning streak and maintain their position at the top of the conference hierarchy in this annual Holy War rivalry game.

Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats Battle for Leverage

Both the Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats are fighting for crucial leverage in the Big 12 standings as the season approaches its conclusion. Houston, led by quarterback Conner Weigman, aims to keep its Big 12 Championship hopes alive by defeating Cincinnati. The Cougars are looking to reverse recent fortunes, having lost to Texas Tech earlier in the season while the Bearcats recently secured a win against the same opponent.

The central question for this matchup is whether Cincinnati can replicate its recent road success against the Cougars or if Houston can send an overachieving Bearcat team back to Ohio with a loss. The outcome will significantly impact the power dynamics within the conference, influencing which teams hold the advantage as they close out the regular schedule.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Host West Virginia Mountaineers

The No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders face the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 night game in Lubbock, with the Red Raiders aiming to rebound from a recent loss to Cincinnati. Sitting at a 7-1 record, Texas Tech is motivated to capitalize on what they perceive as a weaker Mountaineer defense, looking to repeat the dominant 49-0 performance they delivered over West Virginia last season.

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Texas Tech cannot afford to lose this game if it wishes to preserve its Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff aspirations. While the outcome may not mirror the lopsided nature of last year's contest, the Red Raiders must remain disciplined and focused throughout the entire game to prevent West Virginia from playing spoiler. The Mountaineers, entering as underdogs, have the opportunity to upset the highly-ranked Red Raiders and derail their postseason hopes.