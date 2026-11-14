Big 12 Adjusts Football Schedule Following FAA Ground Stop Disruption

The Massive 12 Conference has rescheduled mulTiple football games for November 14 due to an FAA ground stop on air travel, creating significant logistical challenges for teams like Arizona State and Baylor.

FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Big 12 Travel Plans

The Big 12 Conference has been forced to significantly alter its football schedule for Saturday, November 14, following an unexpected national ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration on all domestic air travel. the disruption began on Friday evening and had widespread implications for collegiate athletic programs, particularly those involved in high-stakes conference matchups. The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop late on Friday night,but the delay had already caused logistical nightmares for teams preparing to travel to various venues across the country. The conference officially announced adjusted kickoff times to accomodate the delayed arrival of teams and players, ensuring that broadcasting agreements and venue operations could proceed with minimal further conflict.

Several key games noticed their start times shifted to allow for afterwards team arrivals. The contest between Kansas and West Virginia, previously scheduled for an earlier slot, was moved to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN2. The Arizona State and University of Central Florida matchup, which was originally set for 3:30 p.m. ET, was pushed back to 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. This change provided a slightly more feasible window for the Sun Devils, who faced severe travel obstacles. Additionally, the game between Utah and Arizona in Tucson began at 9:30 p.m. CT on FOX, while the Baylor and BYU clash in Provo was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT on FOX. The Kansas State and TCU game in Fort Worth remained at its original 1:00 p.m. CT start moment on ESPNU, as those teams were not as heavily impacted by the flight delays.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Sports Travel; NFL Adjusts Referee Assignments for Week 10

Arizona State Faces Unique Logistical Nightmares

Among all the affected programs, Arizona State University found itself in a particularly precarious situation due to the timing of the FAA ban. The Sun Devils were seated on their aircraft at an airport, waiting for takeoff to Orlando, Florida, when the ground stop was initiated at 3:54 p.m. Eastern Time. For approximately two hours, the team remained on the plane before eventually taxiing back to the gate and disembarking. The delay meant that the crew returned to their facility without access to their equipment. Strength coach Joe Connolly reported that all team luggage remained on the grounded aircraft, leaving numerous players without essential items such as wallets, keys,and personal belongings.

The lack of luggage created immediate practical challenges for the athletes, with an estimated 20 to 30 players unable to access their apartments or hotel rooms for the remainder of Friday night. Despite these inconveniences,the coaching staff emphasized the importance of maintaining mental focus. Head Coach Kenny Dillingham framed the situation as a test of adaptability, noting that adversity is a constant theme in competitive sports. He compared the disruption to long bus rides in his previous coaching experiences, urging the team to view the delay as a manageable obstacle rather than a devastating setback. The primary concern shifted from logistical comfort to physical readiness, as players would face a grueling travel day followed by a game with limited time to warm up properly.

Advertisement

Baylor and BYU Adjust to Late Departures

The Baylor Bears and the BYU Cougars as well had to navigate the fallout from the travel restrictions,although their specific circumstances differed from those of Arizona State. The game between Baylor and No. 10 BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo was rescheduled to 6:00 p.m. Central Time. This later start time was necessary to ensure that the Baylor team could depart Waco safely and arrive in Utah with sufficient time for pregame preparations. The broadcast rights for the contest remained with FOX, along with coverage on the Baylor Sports Media Network. The adjustment highlighted the complex coordination required between conferences, television networks, and airlines to manage national sporting events during unexpected civil disruptions.

Both Baylor and BYU entered the weekend with robust records,making the potential for disruption even more significant. Baylor sat at 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play, while BYU held a 7-2 record with a 4-2 conference standing. The delay forced both coaching staffs to rethink their usual pregame routines, which are typically meticulously planned down to the minute. The uncertainty of flight schedules meant that traditional travel itineraries were rendered useless, requiring improvisation and flexibility. The conference office worked closely with the athletic departments to communicate the new times effectively to fans,media,and stadium personnel.

Broader Implications for Team Preparation

The physical and mental toll of such a disrupted travel schedule cannot be understated. Players from Arizona State were expected to fly out early Saturday morning, with an anticipated landing moment around noon Eastern Time. This would leave them with only a few hours before a 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff, a window that is typically insufficient for long-haul travel recovery. Training staffs from both Arizona State and UCF would need to employ rapid recovery techniques, such as soft tissue work and resistance band exercises, to help players loosen up after sitting for extended periods during the flight. the distanCe of roughly 1,900 miles meant that jet lag and physical fatigue would be major factors.

Coaches across the Big 12 emphasized that while the situation was frustrating, it was beyond thier control. The narrative of overcoming adversity is a staple of athletic training, and this event provided an unscripted lesson in resilience. The focus for teams like Arizona State was to minimize the psychological impact of the delay. By treating the logistical chaos as a minor inconvenience rather than a catastrophic failure, coaches hoped to keep their athletes focused on the upcoming game. The adjusted schedule represents a compromise between the rigid demands of television contracts and the unpredictable nature of modern air travel,setting a precedent for how future conferences might handle similar emergencies.