Biff Wiff, Actor Known for 'I Think You Should Leave' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' Dies

Character actor Biff Wiff, best known for his roles in Netflix's 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' and the Oscar-winning film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' has passed away. His management company, Entertainment Lab, confirmed the news on Instagram.

Biff Wiff , a character actor widely recognized for his roles in the Netflix sketch comedy series ' I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson ' and the Academy Award-winning film ' Everything Everywhere All At Once ,' has sadly passed away. Entertainment Lab, Wiff's management company, confirmed his death in an Instagram post shared on Friday. The caption expressed heartfelt condolences, describing Wiff as an amazing person both inside and out, whose loving energy touched everyone.

They extended their deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. The post featured photos of Wiff, including a picture with his 'Self-Reliance' co-star Jake Johnson and another where he was captured with Robinson during the filming of their popular 'Shirt Brothers' sketch. In this sketch, both Wiff and Robinson appear wearing identical shirts at a children's fall concert, with Wiff declaring Robinson his 'shirt brother.' Tim Robinson paid tribute to Wiff on his Instagram Story by reposting Entertainment Lab's announcement and adding a series of broken heart emojis. He also shared a clip from the 'Shirt Brothers' sketch, which aired in season three of 'I Think You Should Leave.' Wiff had previously portrayed roles such as Santa Claus and Detective Crashmore in earlier seasons of the show. Prior to the season three premiere, friends of Wiff revealed that he was hospitalized while battling a recurring cancer and launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his treatment. On the page, Wiff was quoted as saying, 'I'm not sure how to respond. I'm back in the hospital again dealing with side effects of the cancer I was diagnosed with late last year and have no idea when or if I will recover.' On his own Instagram account, Wiff kept his followers updated on his cancer journey and often shared posts about his acting work. In his final post, shared on Monday, Wiff uploaded clips of commentary and behind-the-scenes footage from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' where he had a supporting role. He expressed gratitude to the film's directors and writers, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, for casting him and thanked A24, the production company, for sending him the clips. He also mentioned that the movie's stars, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, were 'so nice,' adding 'everyone was great.' 'Thanks again Daniels. Thanks for letting me be a part of your beautiful vision,' he concluded. 'Love all my fans, friends, and family. You guys are the absolute best. Take care everyone.' Wiff's acting journey began in 1986 with a guest role in an episode of the 'Gidget' sequel series 'The New Gidget.' He went on to appear in numerous television shows, including 'Moonlighting,' 'L.A. Law,' 'Roseanne,' 'Roswell,' 'Crossing Jordan,' 'Dragnet,' 'Reba,' 'True Jackson VP,' 'iCarly,' 'The Mentalist,' 'Desperate Housewives,' 'Pretty Little Liars,' 'Silicon Valley,' 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' 'NCIS,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Westworld,' 'Speechless,' 'Fresh off the Boat,' 'Grace & Frankie,' 'Goliath,' '9-1-1,' and 'Jury Duty.' He had a guest role in a 1989 episode of the original 'Night Court' TV series and later appeared in four episodes of the 'Night Court' revival show from 2023 to 2024. His final on-screen appearance was in the upcoming movie 'Hot Cheetos for Layla.' Last week, Wiff shared a clip from the film on his Instagram page, expressing hope for everyone's recovery from the fires and other challenges in the world. He reflected on his life, describing it as good, and thanked Danny and Ismael Castro, the film's directors, for casting him. He also mentioned his friendship with Danny Fleming-Finn, another actor, and wished them luck with 'Hot Cheetos for Layla.' Wiff concluded his post by encouraging his followers to enjoy a scene from the film, highlighting its usual craziness





