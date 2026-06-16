Biden talks politics and family with Jay Leno

Former President Joe Biden and his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible were featured on the latest episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage.”﻿

Former President Joe Biden and his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible were featured on the latest episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage. ”﻿Former President Joe Biden and his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible were featured on the latest episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage.

”﻿Vice President JD Vance gives CNN's Jake Tapper insight into the Trump administration's Iran agreement, and defends it from Republican critics, saying that the agreement's benefits for Iran are contingent on their behavior. While President Donald Trump was meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, he said the Strait of Hormuz would be"completely open" on Friday, adding that the strait will be"toll free.

"UFC fighter Josh Hokit insulted former first lady Michelle Obama at Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event. When asked about Hokit's comment, the White House refused to directly address the question. CNN's Jake Tapper reports. President Trump watched UFC Freedom 250 from a seat next to the octagon on the White House South Lawn, part of events marking America’s 250th anniversary.

Today's events also landed on his 80th birthday. The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to potentially end the months-long war in the Middle East, but some key questions still remain. CNN's Nic Robertson reports. CNN’s Kasie Hunt talks to ESPN and Sirius XM host Stephen A. Smith who contrasts President Donald Trump’s embrace by UFC fans with New York Knicks fans booing the president during game 3 of the NBA finals.

Smith also tells Hunt that Trump calling him “low IQ” “definitely crosses racial lines. ”President Donald Trump is hosting a UFC fight night on the White House grounds, as part of programming for America’s 250th anniversary. CNN's Kit Maher reports on which big-name guests attended the event.





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