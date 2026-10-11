Biden Memoir Reveals Warm Trump Letter Left at White House in 2021

Joe Biden's upcoming memoir discloses a surprisingly friendly letter Donald Trump left him in January 2021, contrasting with Trump's public attacks and later cordial Oval Office meeting.

Joe Biden's upcoming memoir reveals that Donald Trump left him an unexpectedly warm letter at the White House in January 2021, even after months of bitter public attacks and Trump's refusal to attend Biden's inauguration.

Biden writes that the private note made it seem 'as if there were two Donald Trumps.

Also read A note to ‘46’: Donald Trump’s private message to Joe Biden emerges in new White House memoir

Trump Letter Revealed In Biden Memoir

' The letter, dated January 20, 2021, was obtained by The New York Times and reprinted in full in Biden's book, scheduled for release next week. In it, Trump wrote: 'You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people.

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' Trump, then 74, also wrote: 'Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people.

' The letter contained no attacks on Biden, then 78, and no challenges to the 2020 election results. Instead, Trump reflected on the presidency and offered encouragement: 'I hope you take a moment every single day to take stock of where you are and the people who came before you, the titans who shaped the course of human events.

' Trump, who had called Biden 'the worst candidate' in U.S. history, added: 'Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you. Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you are here, with so many counting on your success.

' He closed: 'May God bless you and Jill, and may God bless America! ' Biden, now 83, writes that Trump 'deeply destabilized our democracy' and had 'not offered the traditional meeting between presidents. ' Yet, he says, 'here he was, offering his best wishes in warm language that sounded like it was coming from an old friend. ' Publicly, Trump kept up his attacks as Biden took office, escalating them as the two men moved toward a 2024 rematch.

Biden Recalls Oval Office Meeting

Biden writes that Trump was once again remarkably cordial when they met in the Oval Office after Trump's 2024 victory, the same courtesy Trump had refused Biden four years earlier.

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'Trump was immediately chatty and surprised me by adopting a tone so friendly that I thought he might be putting me on,' Biden writes. 'It bordered on fawning. ' According to Biden, Trump told him: 'You know, Joe, if it weren't for politics, I believe we'd be good friends. ' Biden replied: 'Yes, if it weren't for politics, we'd spend all our time golfing together.

' When reached for comment, Trump's communications director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast: 'Joe Biden should have heeded the President's wise words, but instead he tried to destroy this country and weaponize the justice system against his political enemies. Biden is a disgrace, and America is better off with him no longer as president.

Biden Addresses Cancer Diagnosis

' Biden, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that spread to his bones after leaving office, said in a statement: 'Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won't be able to do as many conversations about my book as I'd hoped.

However, I'm hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves.

' A Fox News report noted that Biden addresses critics who said he hid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis in his upcoming memoir. The book is scheduled for release next week.