Biden Reports Strong Treatment Response as Cancer Battle Persists

Former President Joe Biden confirms positive treatment outcomes amid ongoing prostate cancer therapy, noting daily medications and variable recovery days.

Former President Joe Biden, 83, confirmed on November 8 that doctors are pleased with his response to aggressive prostate cancer treatment, after his four-year term ended in January 2025. He emphasized that his condition has not halted his activities and that he continues to manage daily medication routines and health monitoring.

Health Status and Treatment History

Biden first revealed to the public in May 2025 that he had discovered a prostate nodule while experiencing increased urinary symptoms. The diagnosis led to a course of radiation therapy while he was still in office, followed by hormone therapy once he left the White House.

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According to a statement from his personal office, the cancer had metastasized to his bones, but subsequent tests indicated it had not spread beyond that level. The former commander in chief has insisted that his illness never interfered with his presidential duties and that he remained fully engaged in government matters.

Daily Management and Public Communication

Biden explained that he takes eight different pills a day and that he maintains a routine of proper diet, exercise, and medical consultation. He noted that some days he feels stronger and other days he experiences fatigue, but overall the treatment outcomes appear encouraging.

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The ex‑president used social media to clarify that no information was hidden from the public. He said, "I didn't hide it at all. I let the public know when I found out and when I knew what was going on." This statement was part of a broader message that presidents should be transparent about serious health issues that affect the nation.

Implications for the Public and Future Outlook

Biden highlighted that many with aggressive prostate cancer can expect long, healthy lives, citing statistics of 10 to 20 year survivals for similar cases. He encouraged confidence in treatment developments and maintained a positive outlook, even while acknowledging the daily challenges.

Health experts cited Biden's experience as a reminder that early detection and comprehensive treatment can lead to favorable outcomes. The former president is expected to continue counseling on cancer awareness and regularly update his status as part of his post‑presidential public presence.