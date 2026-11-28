Joe Biden's presidential memoir debuted with 21,000 print copies sold, significantly trailing Barack Obama's 816,000 and Kamala Harris's 170,124 first-week figures despite reaching the New York Times bestseller list.

Joe Biden's presidential memoir has experienced notably lower initial sales compared to recent former presidents and vice presidents. The book titled Biden's Promise Me, America sold approximately 21,000 print copies during its first reporting week, according to market research data from Circana.

Figures reported by the Associated Press on Friday highlight a significant disparity in reader interest. While the book achieved the number one spot on The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, its commercial performance stands in sharp contrast to the record-breaking debuts of Barack Obama and Kamala Harris.

Also read Biden memoir Promise Me America sells 21,000 copies in first week, far below Obama and Clinton

Comparing First Week Print Sales Figures

Former President Barack Obama's memoir, A Promised Land , sold nearly 816,000 print copies in its opening week in November 2020, according to BookScan data reported by Publishers Weekly. This volume represents almost 39 times the initial sales of Biden's latest release. Obama's publisher, Penguin Random House, reported that more than 1.7 million copies sold across all formats in the U.S. and Canada within seven days, with over 887,000 copies sold on the release day alone.

Vice President Kamala Harris's book, 107 Days , also outperformed Biden's debut significantly. Released in September last year to detail her 2024 presidential bid after Biden withdrew, Harris's account sold 170,124 print copies in its first reporting week. This figure is eight times higher than the initial sales recorded for Biden's memoir. Her publisher, Simon & Schuster, stated that 350,000 copies sold across all U.S. formats in the first seven days, including preorders.

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Financial Advances And Publisher Context

Biden secured a substantial advance for his memoir, with The Wall Street Journal reporting in July last year that he received approximately $10 million. His literary agency, Creative Artists Agency, sold the worldwide rights to the Hachette Book Group, which serves as his publisher. Little, Brown and Company, an imprint of Hachette, expressed that they were immensely proud of the book reaching the top of the bestseller list despite the print numbers.

The financial landscape for presidential memoirs has historically favored high-profile authors. Former President Bill Clinton's 2004 memoir, My Life , surpassed one million sales within two weeks. Clinton received a $15 million advance for that work, while Barack and Michelle Obama reportedly secured a joint book deal worth approximately $60 million in 2017. Authors typically retain their advances regardless of sales performance, with royalties only beginning after the advance is earned out.

Health Constraints And Critical Reception

Biden, who is 84 years old, cited health challenges as a limiting factor in promoting his new work. He stated on November 8 that his treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer would restrict his ability to engage in extensive promotional activities. In a post on X, he noted that while some days are better than others, the condition has not stopped him, though it occasionally slows him down.

Consequently, Biden indicated he would be unable to conduct as many conversations about the book as he had hoped, trusting that the text would speak for itself. This contrasts with his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad , which sold over 300,000 copies and involved more than 30 promotional stops, according to Fox News. The latest release has also faced criticism regarding its treatment of his time in the White House and his decision to exit the 2024 race, with a New York Times review highlighting that he finds no faults in his own record.

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Market Monitoring And Further Sales Data

Circana's BookScan monitors approximately 85 percent of the U.S. print book market, providing the standard metric for these industry comparisons. The reported figures for Biden do not include sales from e-books or audiobooks, which could potentially alter the overall format total. The first-week numbers for Obama and Harris are also primarily based on print sales data from the same monitoring firm.

The gap in sales extends to the first ladies as well. Jill Biden's memoir, View from the East Wing , published in June, sold around 46,000 copies, according to Circana figures reported by the AP. This performance also falls short of predecessors, with Michelle Obama's and Hillary Clinton's memoirs both surpassing one million sales within a month of publication.