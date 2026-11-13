Biden Memoir Reveals Tense Pressure From Schumer to Withdraw Campaign

Joe Biden details the intense private pressure from Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to drop out of the 2024 race in his new memoir, Promise Me, America.

Former President Joe Biden described a deeply personal confrontation with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in an excerpt from his new memoir, "Promise Me, America." The account reveals how Schumer visited Biden at his Delaware beach house during the final weeks of the 2024 presidential campaign to urge him to withdraw from the race. This visit occurred as political pressure mounted significantly following Biden's performance in the June 2024 debate against Donald Trump.

Confrontation With Senate Leadership

Biden recalled telling Schumer that the intervention felt like a breach of loyalty between two men who had worked together for more than three decades. He described the meeting as tense, noting that he took the request to step down personally given their long history in the Senate and during the Obama administration. Biden wrote that he and Schumer also argued over polling data during the visit, highlighting the growing disconnect between the President and his closest allies.

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The former President emphasized that loyalty is a core value for him, stating that he sticks with those who give him his word until the very end. He viewed the push to remove him from the ticket as a challenge to that bond, especially considering Schumer had previously helped advance major legislative priorities like the American Rescue Plan in 2021.

Broader Coalition Pressuring Biden

Schumer was not the only senior Democrat urging reconsideration of Biden's candidacy. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also met privately with Biden at the White House, where she worked behind the scenes to get elected officials and delegates to defect from his campaign. Despite publicly stating it was his decision to make, Pelosi privately exerted significant pressure to change his position.

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Additional pressure came from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who privately raised concerns about the consequences of Biden remaining on the ticket. Former President Barack Obama was also reported to have encouraged the former President to step aside. These combined efforts created an environment where Biden felt increasingly isolated as his allies questioned his ability to secure victory against Trump.

Timeline of Withdrawal Decision

Despite his initial resistance and belief that he was the only person who had ever beaten Trump, Biden eventually concluded that staying in the race risked dividing the Democratic Party. He asked his longtime adviser Mike Donilon to draft a statement announcing his withdrawal. However, he did not release the statement immediately, choosing instead to take it home and sleep on the decision to ensure it was the right move.

On July 21, 2024, Biden officially announced the end of his reelection campaign, stating the decision was in the best interests of his party and the country. He followed the announcement with a series of phone calls to political allies, including union leaders and members of Congress. The memoir records precise times for these calls, such as a 3:09 p.m. conversation with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a 3:14 p.m. call with former President Bill Clinton.

Aftermath and Endorsement

Notably absent from the list of immediate contacts were Pelosi and Obama, who had been central to the pressure campaign. Following his withdrawal, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement, arguing that a contested primary would have divided the party. He praised Harris in his memoir, noting that she inherited a united party and created an enthusiastic one that electrified the country.

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Harris ultimately lost the November election to Trump, leaving Democrats to reckon with the circumstances surrounding the delayed withdrawal. "Promise Me, America," published by Little, Brown and Company, is scheduled for official release on November 17. Newsweek contacted Biden representatives and Schumer's office for comment on these specific memoir excerpts.