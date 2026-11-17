President Biden reveals in his new book that Hunter's felony conviction heavily impacted his June 2024 debate performance, contributing to his campaign withdrawal.

In his newly released white house memoir, President Joe Biden explicitly links his controversial debate performance against Donald Trump to the federal criminal conviction of his son, Hunter Biden. The former president states that the emotional toll of the verdict significantly contributed to his decline in the June 27, 2024, presidential debate.

Core Details of the Conviction Impact

Biden writes that the unanimous federal jury verdict in Wilmington Delaware, which found his son guilty of three felony counts, was a devastating personal blow. The court found Hunter Biden guilty of two counts of lying on a federal government form to purchase a firearm and one count of possessing that firearm while abusing drugs. This historic legal outcome marked the first time a sitting US president child was convicted of a federal crime.

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The memoir notes that the conviction occurred on June 11, just days before the contentious debate. Biden describes the timing as particularly damaging, stating that the relentless media scrutiny and political attacks on his son broke his heart and weighed heavily on his mind during the crucial campaign period. He admits that while his allies previously blamed illness and jet lag for his poor showing, the legal turmoil was a primary factor he kept private.

Competing Views and Political Strategy

President Biden acknowledges that political opponents deliberately used Hunter Biden against him in the 2024 election. He wrote that he knew Republicans were determined to pile pressure on his family until they broke him. Despite this strategy failing to destroy his son, Biden candidly admits that the attacks took a significant piece out of his own political resilience and emotional stability.

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The book also details the internal debates within the Biden campaign regarding the necessity of the debate itself. Biden questions whether giving Donald Trump a public platform was wise, citing Trumps tendency to lie, bully moderators, and violate rules. He expresses concern that the format would reward bad behavior and limit the value of factual corrections or policy discussions.

Real-World Impact and Campaign Consequences

The debate performance is widely regarded as the turning point that ended Biden campaign for re-election. Biden recounts one of his lowest moments as a nonsensical answer regarding the federal deficit where he mistakenly stated the US had beaten Medicare. He intended to say they had beaten Big Pharma by negotiating drug prices for Medicare recipients, a historic achievement he notes ironically helped sink his candidacy by fueling narratives about his age and mental decline.

Biden insists the race was still winnable despite the debate mishap and his age. He cites tough but insurmountable problems like inflation and immigration as the primary voter concerns. He laments the rapid erosion of support from old friends and Democratic leaders, recalling Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer suggesting only five Democratic senators might still support him after the primary season.

Final Revelations and Historical Context

The memoir, titled Promise Me America, offers an unapologetic defense of his time in the white house. It reveals that Biden considered resigning or bowing out of the race had he known he had cancer before the election. He also discusses his controversial decision to pardon his son during the lame duck period before leaving office.

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Biden maintains that the primaries sent no warning signs of trouble for his candidacy until the narrative of him being too old and declining mentally took hold. He concludes that while he was old and faced significant challenges, the legal and political attacks on his family played a substantial role in the tragic end of his political career.