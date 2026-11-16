Biden Library Foundation Faces Financial Hurdles Amid Site Selection

The Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation navigates a financial deficit and site selection challenges as it prepares for a major fundraising campaign in 2026.

The Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation is approaching a critical decision regarding the location of its permanent facility, a move intended to reignite fundraising efforts after recording a significant financial shortfall in its inaugural year. According to sources familiar with the planning and a copy of the foundation's recent tax filing obtained by CBS News, the organization is working to stabilize its finances while trying to secure a suitable site in Delaware. This strategic pivot comes as the foundation seeks to build momentum following a period where it reported raising less than $1.5 million in revenue during 2025.

Financial Deficit and Operational Costs

Financial records indicate that the foundation spent approximately $2.1 million throughout last year, with the majority of expenditures allocated to staff salaries, external consultants, and legal fees. This spending resulted in a deficit of around $600,000, a situation documented in the filing which covered the foundation's first full calendar year and excluded any 2026 activities. The document, which was submitted to the Internal Revenue Service and has not been made public, shows that the foundation finished the year with roughly $3.4 million in net assets, providing a small buffer as it moves forward.

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The organization paid about $250,000 last year to consultants specifically for fundraising counsel, a strategic expense designed to lay the groundwork for a more aggressive fundraising push in 2026. These consultants were tasked with conducting a feasibility study on the potential donor base and advising on the optimal structure for the fundraising team. An official for the foundation described 2025 primarily as a building and infrastructure year, noting that the money for this phase came from Biden's presidential inaugural committee, his transition fund, and unsolicited donations from two individual donors who remain unnamed.

Board Expansion and Strategic Shift

To bolster its operational capacity and strategic direction, the Biden library foundation added five new board members last week, expanding its network of political and professional expertise. The new additions include Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, Biden's former ambassador to Brazil and a longtime Democratic fundraiser, alongside Bijan Sabet, a venture capitalist who served as his ambassador to the Czech Republic. Event planner Bryan Rafanelli and Wilmington nonprofit leader Logan Herring also joined the board, bringing diverse perspectives on community engagement and logistics.

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Annie Tomasini, a former White House deputy chief of staff, will continue to serve the organization as its co-executive director, ensuring continuity in leadership. Board members met last week to discuss the library's progress, and sources indicate that an announcement regarding the site selection is expected within the next couple of months. In 2026, the foundation has already begun to see increased fundraising activity, securing several multimillion-dollar donations, including two gifts of $5 million each, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.

Comparisons to Predecessors and Competitors

The foundation's formation process has drawn comparisons to other recent presidential centers, particularly regarding the timing of its establishment. President Joe Biden waited until the final weeks of his presidency to set up the library foundation, whereas several predecessors initiated their efforts during their second terms. For instance, former President Barack Obama's foundation was formed in early 2014, nearly three years before he left office, allowing it more time to build its donor base prior to construction. The Biden foundation was incorporated in December 2024 and listed $4 million in contributions, described by an official as seed money, on its first tax filing.

Tax-exempt status from the IRS was not granted to the Biden library foundation until March 2025, approximately two months after Biden left office, while its board was officially announced in September of that year. Some of Biden's close allies have privately expressed frustration with Democratic donors for not proactively reaching out to support the library, a sentiment that has intensified amid reports regarding the substantial haul secured by President Donald Trump's library. One source noted that Biden has never been a good fundraiser, even during his Senate years, highlighting the unique challenges the foundation faces in a political landscape where financial support is often driven by political alignment.

Fundraising Challenges and Future Outlook

The current fundraising push serves as an early test of Democratic donors' appetite for a project intended to shape the legacy of Biden's presidency, which spanned more than half a century. Modern presidential centers typically cost hundreds of millions of dollars and rely heavily on large checks from individual and corporate donors. The foundation has already raised tens of millions of dollars in the past, including contributions from media and tech companies that settled lawsuits with Biden, such as Meta, Elon Musk's X, and Paramount, which paid $16 million over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

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Despite these past successes, the foundation is not currently comparing its operations to those of Mr. Trump's library, with an official stating that they are running very different types of organizations. Former first lady Jill Biden is expected to assist with fundraising efforts while also caring for her husband as he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. Concurrently, Biden is releasing a memoir titled Promise Me America, a project that may help maintain public interest in his post-presidential activities. The foundation remains focused on announcing its site and expected costs soon, aiming to capitalize on this renewed attention to secure the necessary funds for construction.