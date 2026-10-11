Biden Reveals Trump's 2021 Oval Office Letter in New Memoir

Joe Biden has disclosed the full contents of a private letter left by Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2021, which Biden called 'very generous' and now describes as showing 'two Donald Trumps'.

Former President Joe Biden has revealed the full contents of a private letter left by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2021, more than five years after Biden described the note as very generous but declined to disclose it.

The letter, dated January 20, 2021, was handwritten in Trump's trademark black Sharpie on White House stationery and addressed to '46,' referring to Biden becoming the nation's 46th president. It was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times and reviewed by The Associated Press. In the letter, Trump wrote about the weight of the presidency and expressed confidence in his successor, instead of disputing Biden's victory or repeating the fraud allegations he was making publicly.

Also read Biden Reveals Weird Secret Letter Trump Left in Oval Office

Trump Handwrites Letter To Successor

'Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats,' Trump wrote. 'Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people.

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' Biden showed the note to some members of his staff after his inauguration in 2021 but didn't let anyone read it, describing it later that day as very generous but otherwise saying he considered it to be private. At the time of transition, Biden was said to have been surprised by how gracious he thought the letter was, given the animosity between the political rivals.

Trump had opted out of other presidential traditions, like attending Biden's inauguration, or hosting the incoming president and first lady for tea at the White House. Trump has said he thought it was up to Biden to share the letter, calling it a nice note during a September 2023 interview with NBC's Kristen Welker.

The letter's cordial wishes and praise for Biden present a striking contrast to Trump's public campaign to overturn his 2020 election defeat and the political hostility that has defined their relationship ever since. Biden is publishing the letter in full in his forthcoming presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, due out November 17, as the former president limits promotional appearances while undergoing cancer treatment.

Biden Memoir Contrasts Two Trumps

For Biden, the apparent disconnect between the private message and Trump's public behavior became one of the letter's defining features. Biden writes in his memoir that reading it made him feel as if there were two Donald Trumps, describing the note as unusually warm even as he accuses Trump elsewhere in the book of undermining American democracy.

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Elsewhere in the memoir, the first excerpt of which was published Monday by The Atlantic, Biden wrote of the deep damage Trump has inflicted, with an administration determined to tear down institutions and inflame hatreds. Biden wrote of Trump's dismissive and destructive nature, describing his predecessor and successor as someone who seemed unable to tolerate the idea that someone else's accomplishments might be worth building on rather than tearing down.

He also criticized Trump's Department of Government Efficiency and his aggressive reversal of many policies. Biden also wrote about the January 6 attack on the Capitol, as Congress met to certify the 2020 election, which Biden had won. Writing that Trump led an insurrection, Biden said Trump's goal was to remain in power after the American people had voted him out of office.

January 6 Attack And Criticism

'What Trump did on January 6, 2021, should never be forgotten,' Biden wrote. 'It should follow him to his grave. ' Asked for comment on both the letter and Biden's memoir, White House communications director Steven Cheung called the former president a disgrace who should have heeded the President's wise words, but instead he tried to destroy this country and weaponize the justice system against his political enemies.

Newsweek contacted representatives for Biden and the White House for additional comment by email on Tuesday. This story is breaking. More to follow.