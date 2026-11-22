A federal appeals court ruled Friday that a massive pandemic-era spending law passed during President Joe Biden’s administration was unconstitutional because many lawmakers delegated other members to cast votes for them in their absence.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that a massive pandemic-era spending law passed during President Joe Biden’s administration was unconstitutional because many lawmakers delegated other members to cast votes for them in their absence.

The members of Congress were allowed to vote by proxy for the 2022 measure due to accommodations in place while the risk of a potentially deadly coronavirus infection was still high. But in a 9-8 ruling, the majority said proxy votes do not count toward a quorum under a clause in the US Constitution governing congressional meetings, making the law’s passage unconstitutional. A US district court judge made the same ruling in 2022.

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The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill passed in the House that year with a 225 to 201 vote, with one member voting present. According to the appeals court opinion, 226 lawmakers voted by proxy.

Additionally, the appellate judges said in the majority opinion written by Judge Cory Wilson, a Trump appointee, that the government did not establish there was an “existence of an emergency” when it adopted proxy voting. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who recently lost his bid for US Senate, brought the case in 2023 to block the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act — which mandates that some employers provide certain accommodations to pregnant workers — from being enforced in Texas.

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Friday’s ruling grants his request. Legal experts had expressed concerns that a ruling against the law’s passage would have broad ramifications, affecting other bills that were passed with proxy votes. Inimai Chettiar, the president of A Better Balance — a workers’ rights organization that worked with lawmakers on the provision — said the implications of the decision may be broader for pregnant workers in states covered by the Fifth Circuit.

“If a worker was to try to get accommodations now in any of these states and an employer was going to deny the accommodation and then the worker sued, a district court judge in any of those states would point to this opinion,” Chettiar said. “So that’s why we think this is so incredibly harmful because the decision that the law is unconstitutionally enacted goes far beyond the specific fact patterns of the case.

” However, the opinion stressed that the ruling has a “narrow scope,” applying only to the enforcement of the Texas law. Judge James Graves Jr., an appointee of former President Barack Obama, argued in his dissenting opinion that the majority was misinterpreting the US Constitution’s Quorum Clause.

“Even though less than a majority was physically present at the time of the vote, no Member objected that a quorum was lacking,” Graves wrote. He also took issue with the majority’s interpretation of the Constitution’s “Quorum Clause,” saying that mandating lawmakers to be physically present “shoehorns a much larger requirement into the Constitution.

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” Besides setting up the Texas workplace law, the 2022 spending bill funded critical government operations across federal agencies and provided roughly $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, and around $40 billion for natural disaster relief. This story has been updated with additional details.