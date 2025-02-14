Biden DOJ Shocks Court by Abandoning Transgender Youth in Landmark Case

The Department of Justice under the Biden administration has reversed its stance on a Supreme Court case challenging a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for minors. The DOJ is now urging the court to dismiss the case, despite its previous arguments against the law.

The Biden administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken a shocking turn in a landmark Supreme Court case concerning Tennessee's controversial law banning gender-affirming care for minors, S.B. 1 . In a letter to the court, the DOJ abruptly reversed its previous position, stating that S.B. 1 does not violate the Constitution's equal protection clause.

This reversal, coming after the DOJ had argued against the law under the Trump administration, has sent shockwaves through the legal community and sparked outrage among LGBTQ+ advocates.The case, which the Supreme Court is currently reviewing, centers on whether S.B. 1 unconstitutionally discriminates against transgender youth. During oral arguments held in 2021, the DOJ, under then-Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, had argued that the law violated the equal protection clause. However, the newly appointed DOJ under the Biden administration has now claimed that S.B. 1 does not discriminate on the basis of sex.Adding to the controversy, the DOJ is urging the Supreme Court to dismiss the case entirely, despite the fact that the case includes a challenge to the law based on parental rights. This move effectively shuts down the opportunity for the court to fully consider the constitutionality of S.B. 1 and its potential impact on the rights of transgender youth and their families. The DOJ's action has been widely criticized for its attempt to manipulate the legal process and for its disregard for the rights of the plaintiffs, who include minors diagnosed with gender dysphoria, their parents, and their doctors





Slate / 🏆 716. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Law And Politics Transgender Rights S.B. 1 Supreme Court Department Of Justice Biden Administration Parental Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Freeze Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Case and Environmental RegulationsThe Department of Justice under President Trump requested the Supreme Court to halt several legal cases, including a challenge to one of Biden's student loan forgiveness programs, while the new administration reviews the legality of these actions.

Read more »

Court Orders FBI to Release Names of Jan. 6 Agents to DOJ, but Limits Public DisclosureA federal court has ordered the FBI to provide the names of agents involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot to the Department of Justice (DOJ), but stipulated that the DOJ cannot publicly release the list without giving two days' notice. The agreement, a compromise reached after the DOJ demanded full disclosure, aims to balance transparency with concerns for agent safety. While the DOJ can share the information with other government agencies without notice, public release is subject to a 48-hour window, allowing FBI officials to challenge it in court.

Read more »

Biden Orders Phase-Out of DOJ Contracts with Private PrisonsPresident Joe Biden signed an executive order phasing out Department of Justice contracts with private prisons, hailed by criminal justice reform advocates as a significant step towards addressing racial inequities in the US prison system. While welcomed, the order's limited scope and impact, affecting only around 9% of the federal prison population, drew criticism.

Read more »

Trump Pardons Over 20 Pro-Life Activists Targeted by Biden DOJPresident Donald Trump pardoned over 20 pro-life activists who were prosecuted by the Biden Department of Justice under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Trump criticized the prosecutions as 'ridiculous' and called the activists 'political prisoners' unjustly targeted for their beliefs.

Read more »

President Donald Trump Pardons Over 20 Pro-Life Activists Targeted by Biden DOJSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Trump DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Freeze Student Debt Forgiveness CasePresident Trump's newly appointed Justice Department has requested the Supreme Court to freeze a case concerning student debt forgiveness, potentially signaling a change in policy regarding student loan relief. This move comes as Trump embarks on his second term, raising concerns about the future of Biden-era policies that had provided significant financial assistance to millions of borrowers.

Read more »