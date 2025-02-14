Biden-Backed AI Regulations Threaten US Innovation

A series of bills in several states, backed by the Biden administration and a government-funded nonprofit, threaten to impose sweeping AI regulations, potentially stifling innovation.

As Vice President JD Vance concludes his visit to Paris, urging Europe to reduce regulations and foster AI innovation, his efforts face a significant roadblock. A series of strategic moves by the Biden administration, influential tech companies, and a government-funded nonprofit called the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) threaten to impose sweeping AI regulations across American states.

This push for regulation comes despite President Donald Trump's revocation of the previous administration's restrictive AI framework. On January 23, 2023, Trump signed Executive Order 14179, 'Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,' replacing Biden's approach of direct control with a pro-innovation mandate aimed at safeguarding U.S. AI leadership against competitors like China. However, remnants of the former policy persist in organizations like FPF, which are actively drafting state bills mirroring President Joe Biden's agenda.Public records reveal that FPF received nearly $5 million from federal agencies across fiscal years 2024 and 2025 under the Biden administration. Last year, FPF's website proudly highlighted these grants as supporting the 'White House Executive Order on artificial intelligence.' While FPF has since removed this reference, the federal grant database still links the funds to this now-defunct directive. Several states, including Texas, Virginia, Connecticut, and Colorado, have introduced nearly identical AI bills with vague concepts like 'algorithmic discrimination' and 'high-risk' systems. These ambiguous rules grant regulators broad discretion, deterring not only startups but also high-growth tech companies, as they cannot afford to allocate valuable resources to compliance burdens.Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who recently met with Biden, described the former president's vision for AI as 'the most alarming' he's ever encountered. Andreessen expressed concerns about the idea that a new regulatory regime could and should micromanage cutting-edge technology. Progressive activists have been preparing for this scenario for years, establishing 'safety-ist' NGOs ready to embed themselves within new agencies, believing they possess the exclusive knowledge to guide AI 'responsibly.' Conversely, the right has not cultivated regulators who champion market freedom. This imbalance suggests that any new regulatory body would likely be staffed by individuals eager to expand government power. This approach reflects a misguided belief that emerging and evolving systems require centralized oversight. However, Hayek's 'knowledge problem' reminds us that no central authority can effectively aggregate and process the dispersed information necessary to govern a complex, dynamic system. Consequently, sweeping bills laden with ambiguous mandates pave the way for cronyism, enabling well-established companies to navigate regulatory hurdles while smaller innovators are sidelined. Even if a bill exempts certain startups, the regulatory burden effectively solidifies the status quo, granting technology giants a legal advantage. As the renowned University of Chicago economist George Stigler observed, 'regulation is acquired by the industry and is designed and operated primarily for its benefit.' Proponents argue that these measures address 'algorithmic harms,' but genuine harms—defamation, fraud, revenge porn—are already illegal. States could readily update criminal codes to tackle issues like synthetic sexual images without creating entire bureaucracies. Lawmakers in places like Texas would be wise to heed their own inclination towards limited government and avoid replicating heavy-handed Biden-era rules.If these bills continue to proliferate, America risks a fragmented regulatory landscape where Big Tech emerges as the primary beneficiary. Instead, we require targeted, minimal interventions—if any at all—rather than broad frameworks derived from a discredited federal policy. Our global competitiveness in AI and the vitality of our entrepreneurial ecosystem hang in the balance. States must resist the temptation to establish new offices for leftist bureaucrats and activists, lest they stifle the innovators who can usher in an era of American technological advancement.





