Biden Administration Finalizes EEOC Rules on Abortion and Pregnancy Accommodations

The Biden administration has finalized new EEOC regulations under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, explicitly protecting employees seeking abortion care with reasonable accommodations.

The Biden administration has officially unveiled final regulations designed to protect workers who require medical accommodations for pregnancy-related conditions, including abortion care. These rules clarify that employers must provide reasonable adjustments under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). The guidance applies specifically to companies employing fifteen or more individuals across the United States.

Legal Framework For Workplace Accommodations

The newly finalized regulations detail how the PWFA must be enforced in practice. Passed in December 2022, the law went into effect several months later. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission spent four months reviewing tens of thousands of public comments before issuing these final rules. The agency confirmed that abortion is recognized as a related medical condition to pregnancy. This classification entitles workers to reasonable accommodations, including time off to obtain care locally or travel out of state.

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Stakeholder Positions And Legal Challenges

The rulemaking process involved significant debate between reproductive rights advocates and forced pregnancy proponents. Groups urging explicit protections for abortion seekers successfully pushed for their inclusion in the final text. Opponents objected to provisions they believed exceeded the scope of the original statute. The regulation states that it does not require abortions but ensures employees can continue participating in the workforce. Employers are prohibited from retaliating against workers who request time off for any pregnancy-related reason.

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Economic Impact On Low Wage Workers

Advocates emphasize that these protections will significantly impact low-wage workers who often lack robust leave benefits. Many such employees are not eligible for the Family and Medical Leave Act due to strict size requirements. That federal law only mandates twelve weeks of unpaid time off for workplaces with fifty or more employees. The new rules allow for paid or unpaid time off without requiring employers to cover medical costs or travel expenses. This distinction provides crucial flexibility for workers in physically demanding jobs.

Future Implementation And Enforcement

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission now expects widespread adoption of these accommodations across covered industries. Bakst, a long-time lobbyist for pregnancy workplace protections, described the move as a life-changing protection. Hicks from Reproductive Freedom for All stated that families should have peace of mind regarding financial hardship. The commission aims to ensure millions of workers can access vital support during pregnancy and postpartum periods without fear of job loss.