WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A 42-year-old man riding a bicycle and pulling a small trailer was struck by a car on the Northeast Side Saturday night, with the driver speeding away without stopping to help.

SAN ANTONIO — A 42-year-old man riding a bicycle and pulling a small trailer was struck by a car on the Northeast Side Saturday night, with the driver speeding away without stopping to help. Police said the man was riding his bicycle with a small trailer attached when a white sedan veered into his lane and struck him, knocking him off the bike.

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