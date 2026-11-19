KNOX COUNTY, Ind.— A 66-year-old man from Bicknell died following a fall from a tree stand in Knox County on Wednesday, according to Indiana conservation officers. Michael Page was found unresponsive near the base of a tree on private property near the intersection of Bruce Road and State Road 67.

Early Spring landscape of a home-built wooden deer stnd in a field beside a forest of bare trees near Whitewater, WI. KNOX COUNTY, Ind. — A 66-year-old man from Bicknell died following a fall from a tree stand in Knox County on Wednesday, according to Indiana conservation officers.

Michael Page was found unresponsive near the base of a tree on private property near the intersection of Bruce Road and State Road 67. Knox County Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive person around 2:30 p.m. Page was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates Page fell from a tree stand. Investigators determined he was not wearing a full-body safety harness or any other fall-restraint system when the incident occurred.

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Indiana conservation officers are reminding hunters to wear a full-body safety harness and remain connected to a safety system while climbing into, occupying and descending from a tree stand. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Vigo Township Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, Good Samaritan EMS, Knox County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police assisted at the scene.